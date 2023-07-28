James C. Taylor’s New Book, “The Annals of an Angel: The War of the Stones,” is the Beginning Story of a Young Gay Man Finding Love and Adventure in Unexpected Ways
Recent release “The Annals of an Angel: The War of the Stones,” from Page Publishing author James C. Taylor, is the story of a recent college grad whose world is turned upside down after a whirlwind romance taking readers along for a journey into an unknown dimension.
West Hollywood, CA, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James C. Taylor, who has lived all over the country and now calls LA his home, has completed his new book, “The Annals of an Angel: The War of the Stones”: the first story in a new series of genre-defying romantic adventures. Like his characters, Taylor was once an aspiring singer who had a fascinating idea for an elaborate story brewing in his head. He shared this with a close friend and, encouraged by him, decided to pursue literature. Little did he know that moment would become the beginning of it all.
“This is the beginning story of a young gay man looking for love and adventure in equal measure. He finds both but not in the way he was expecting, but that’s how life is at times,” Taylor says.
Published by Page Publishing, Taylor’s engrossing tale introduces readers to an unlikely leading man—recent college graduate Drake, who is trying to make his way as a private-lesson teacher in Miami. When Drake meets the love of his life in actor Jason, they have a whirlwind romance that lands them in another dimension where dragons are real.
Taylor says, “Staying together will be hard, but Drake is up for the challenge. Are you?”
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “The Annals of an Angel: The War of the Stones” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
