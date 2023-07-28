James C. Taylor’s New Book, “The Annals of an Angel: The War of the Stones,” is the Beginning Story of a Young Gay Man Finding Love and Adventure in Unexpected Ways

Recent release “The Annals of an Angel: The War of the Stones,” from Page Publishing author James C. Taylor, is the story of a recent college grad whose world is turned upside down after a whirlwind romance taking readers along for a journey into an unknown dimension.