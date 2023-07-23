Brand New Romance from HGBM & Author, Becka L. Jones
Springfield, OH, July 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. A Summer Love by Becka L. Jones.
Claire and her parents are visiting a friend in Paradise, Arizona. Her parents need family time while they sort out some issues. Claire makes friends over the summer and meets a boy named Noah who shows her around his small town, Paradise. Claire and Noah have many fun adventures together and they fall in love. But, her parents disapprove, and they fly Claire back home to Kauai, Hawaii where she can be back home with her friends, surfing. How far will Noah and Claire go for true love? Find out what happens with Claire and Noah in this sweet romance book with many adventures they have together. This book is a faith-based romance novella with a twist of humor, and many adventures.
Becka L Jones is a Christian author writing faith-based books. It has been a dream of Becka's to write a romance book series. Becka has written dozens of books in different genres. She loves to put her pen to paper to create stories both fiction and non-fiction.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-970-0554 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
