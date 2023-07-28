Shirome Campbell’s Newly Released "Close That Door: Access Denied" is a Compelling Discussion of the Influence of the Spirit of Perversion
“Close that Door: Access Denied,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirome Campbell, is a helpful resource for anyone seeking guidance on how to purify and grow in faith through overcoming negative sexual influences.
Macon, GA, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Close that Door: Access Denied”: a concise and encouraging self-help resource. “Close that Door: Access Denied” is the creation of published author Shirome Campbell, a dedicated husband, father, and professional musician.
Campbell shares, “Close That Door—Access Denied by Author Shirome Campbell gives his personal testimony and delivers an electrifying book with words of power and revelation on the topic of Masturbation!
Whatever you do, do not close your mind but open it and have a keen eyesight to see and understand words of insights like,
1. Keeping it to yourself, being an “island” and not getting help is what satan wants people to do, deal with it on your own.
2. Many do not realize that if you’re not having sex or making love to your spouse, then you are masturbating and having four play with a demon (spirit).
3. The mind is kind of like television it has a lot of junk passing thru.
This book is not a book of rules; however, if followed, IT GUARANTEES A BRIGHT, REFRESHED, FREE NEW LIFE.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirome Campbell’s new book will challenge readers to take time for reflection and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Close that Door: Access Denied” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Close that Door: Access Denied,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
