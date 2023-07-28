M. McAlhany C.’s Newly Released “Escape to Indigo” is a Fascinating Fantasy Journey That Takes Readers to a Wonderous Land of Unexpected Beauty
“Escape to Indigo,” from Christian Faith Publishing author M. McAlhany C., is an exciting fiction that offers action and adventure along with a tale of deep connection between a boy and his horse.
New York, NY, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Escape to Indigo”: a vibrant and imaginative adventure that will have readers racing to see what awaits Ben and Luciano within the wonders of Indigo. “Escape to Indigo” is the creation of published author M. McAlhany C., a dedicated wife and mother who was born in Germany and raised in Georgia. Michelle is also an accomplished pastel artist with a specialty in canines.
M. McAlhany C. shares, “Indigo is that place that everyone dreams about at one time or another in their lifetime. A place that is so beautiful, and for a Spanish boy and his horse, that dream is as real as you and I. The dream that came true for a young boy who just happened to pick the right horse. This beautiful Andalusian horse, whose name is 'Luciano,' possesses extraordinary powers that go back hundreds of years. There is danger and suspense with each exciting new journey they take together. You never know what awaits them or where they will be going next.
“Ben has only begun to witness the miracle of his new friend, and with time, he will come to know just how special their relationship is, not just to them but to others. Ben will start to understand the meaning of trust, friendship, and enduring love. His parents have no idea where their son disappears when he is at the stable with Luciano. They continue to witness the oddities going on with their son day after day, week after week. Soon enough, they began to become suspicious of the old stable, the men who work there, and the secrets it holds. For Luciano, there is only one way to keep the secret safe, and that is to Escape to Indigo.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. McAlhany C.’s new book brings an exciting new voice in the fantasy genre to life.
Consumers can purchase “Escape to Indigo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Escape to Indigo,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
