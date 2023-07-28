Ginny Breecher’s Newly Released "With All My Heart!" is a Charming Collection of Deeply Inspiring Hymns
“With All My Heart!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ginny Breecher, is a heartfelt celebration of God and all He offers as the author presents a vibrant collection of deeply personal songs.
Barrington, IL, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “With All My Heart!”: a helpful resource for music directors within the ministry. “With All My Heart!” is the creation of published author Ginny Breecher, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who has been writing praise and worship hymns for area churches for thirty years.
Breecher shares, “With All My Heart!
“God’s all consuming, unwavering love for His people shows up in our lives sometimes in very unexpected ways, but His message is always the same.
“We are His beloved!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ginny Breecher’s new book will bring readers a deepened sense of connection with their faith through compelling lyrics. Other books in this series include “A Lamp Unto My Feet” and “Streams of Living Water.”
Consumers can purchase “With All My Heart!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “With All My Heart!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
