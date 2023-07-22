VICPAK Expands Educational Consultancy Services with New Karachi Office
VICPAK, a renowned overseas educational consultant, expands its services with a new office in Karachi. With a decade of experience, VICPAK has helped countless students access prestigious universities worldwide. The organization aims to simplify the process of pursuing quality education abroad, offering personalized counseling, university selection guidance, visa support, and more.
Karachi, Pakistan, July 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- VICPAK, a leading overseas educational consultant, is excited to announce the launch of its new office in Karachi. With a strong reputation and a decade of experience in providing comprehensive educational services, VICPAK is dedicated to facilitating students in their pursuit of high-quality education opportunities abroad.
Established in 2009, VICPAK has been instrumental in assisting numerous students in gaining access to prestigious educational institutions across the globe. Recognized by a wide range of overseas educational institutions, VICPAK has successfully placed students in reputable universities and colleges, enabling them to achieve their academic and career aspirations.
The mission of VICPAK is to provide students with convenient access to top-tier education overseas while simplifying their living and working prospects in their dream destination country. By bridging the gap between advanced education and students, VICPAK Education Consultancy Services in Karachi leverages its extensive network with foreign universities and colleges to create invaluable opportunities for aspiring students.
The expansion of VICPAK with the launch of its new Karachi office demonstrates the organization's commitment to serving students in Pakistan and facilitating their international education journey. The Karachi office will offer a comprehensive range of services, including personalized counseling, university selection guidance, application assistance, visa support, and pre-departure guidance.
"We are thrilled to establish our presence in Karachi and extend our services to students in this vibrant city," said a spokesperson at VICPAK.
"With our experienced team of educational consultants and strong partnerships with renowned educational institutions, we are confident that our Karachi office will be a valuable resource for students seeking to pursue their education abroad."
VICPAK education consultant in Karachi understands the significance of making informed decisions when it comes to international education. The organization's dedicated team of professionals will provide personalized guidance and support to students, helping them choose the most suitable educational institutions and programs based on their individual goals, interests, and academic qualifications.
As VICPAK launches its Karachi office, it invites students and their families to visit the new location to explore the diverse educational opportunities available worldwide. The office will be a hub of information, resources, and expertise, ensuring that students receive comprehensive assistance throughout their educational journey.
Established in 2009, VICPAK has been instrumental in assisting numerous students in gaining access to prestigious educational institutions across the globe. Recognized by a wide range of overseas educational institutions, VICPAK has successfully placed students in reputable universities and colleges, enabling them to achieve their academic and career aspirations.
The mission of VICPAK is to provide students with convenient access to top-tier education overseas while simplifying their living and working prospects in their dream destination country. By bridging the gap between advanced education and students, VICPAK Education Consultancy Services in Karachi leverages its extensive network with foreign universities and colleges to create invaluable opportunities for aspiring students.
The expansion of VICPAK with the launch of its new Karachi office demonstrates the organization's commitment to serving students in Pakistan and facilitating their international education journey. The Karachi office will offer a comprehensive range of services, including personalized counseling, university selection guidance, application assistance, visa support, and pre-departure guidance.
"We are thrilled to establish our presence in Karachi and extend our services to students in this vibrant city," said a spokesperson at VICPAK.
"With our experienced team of educational consultants and strong partnerships with renowned educational institutions, we are confident that our Karachi office will be a valuable resource for students seeking to pursue their education abroad."
VICPAK education consultant in Karachi understands the significance of making informed decisions when it comes to international education. The organization's dedicated team of professionals will provide personalized guidance and support to students, helping them choose the most suitable educational institutions and programs based on their individual goals, interests, and academic qualifications.
As VICPAK launches its Karachi office, it invites students and their families to visit the new location to explore the diverse educational opportunities available worldwide. The office will be a hub of information, resources, and expertise, ensuring that students receive comprehensive assistance throughout their educational journey.
Contact
VICPAK Consultancy ServicesContact
M. Rafique Shaker
(021) 34382838
https://www.vicpakconsultant.com/
M. Rafique Shaker
(021) 34382838
https://www.vicpakconsultant.com/
Multimedia
VICPAK education consultancy services in Karachi
Ribbon cutting ceremony of VICPAK Education consultancy services new office in Karachi.
Categories