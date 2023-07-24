Arnaud Quercy Creations Unveils the Fusion of Art and Robotics, Introducing Kinetic Cubist Sculpture and Painting

Arnaud Quercy Creations, a visionary in the world of artistry, proudly announces the successful development of a groundbreaking art process that merges traditional painting media (oil, acrylic, charcoal) and sculpture with cutting-edge robotics. Over the span of 2 years of research in his workshop, gradually transforming it into a high-tech lab, Arnaud Quercy has brought to life kinetic artworks that bridge the gap between the tangible and the temporal.