Arnaud Quercy Creations Unveils the Fusion of Art and Robotics, Introducing Kinetic Cubist Sculpture and Painting
Paris, France, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Arnaud Quercy Creations, a visionary in the world of artistry, proudly announces the successful development of a groundbreaking art process that merges traditional painting media (oil, acrylic, charcoal) and sculpture with cutting-edge robotics. Over the span of 2 years of research in his workshop, gradually transforming it into a high-tech lab, Arnaud Quercy has brought to life kinetic artworks that bridge the gap between the tangible and the temporal.
In the ever-evolving landscape of the art world, Arnaud Quercy is driven by the relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries and unlocking new realms of creativity. The genesis of this artistic endeavor lies in the belief that traditional art forms foster an intimate connection between an artist's mind and the matter they work with, creating unparalleled authenticity. However, these art forms have always lacked the dynamic element that comes with movement.
Drawing inspiration from the boundless possibilities of digital art, which can bring motion to life, Arnaud Quercy embarked on a quest to marry the essence of traditional media with the enabling power of 21st-century technology. Through relentless research and innovation, he has successfully crafted a series of mesmerizing kinetic prototypes that blur the lines between robotics and art, ushering in a new era of artistic expression.
Arnaud Quercy states, "My prototypes embed tailor-made electronics and mechanisms designed over the past two years, functioning with clockwork precision and tested for long-lasting performance with minimal maintenance. As we enter the second phase of this extraordinary project, the focus is now on obtaining certification. Meeting challenges like Electro Magnetic Compatibility / EMI standards and low voltage directives will pave the way for our creations to be showcased in public exhibitions and made available for enthusiasts to collect."
With the certification process underway, the prospect of these kinetic masterpieces being unveiled to the world holds great promise.
Art is a game field where creativity knows no bounds, and Arnaud Quercy's venture into the realm of traditional medias and robotics exemplifies this unyielding spirit. The integration of movement into art opens up a profound window into the soul of humanity and provides a deeper connection with oneself, resonating with audiences on a profound level.
For more information on Arnaud Quercy Creations and its groundbreaking artistry, please visit arnaud-quercy-creations.com or contact arnaud.quercy.creations@gmail.com
About Arnaud Quercy Creations:
Arnaud Quercy Creations is a pioneering force in the world of art, fusing traditional media with robotics to create kinetic cubist sculptures and paintings. Arnaud Quercy, the 2021 Blender 3D France championship winner, brings his exceptional skills and vision to craft artistic masterpieces that embody the essence of abstract expressionism and cubism while infusing them with the allure of movement and 21st-century technology.
