Brand New from Ron Isaacs and HGBM
Springfield, OH, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. Rochelle Who Lives in a Shell by Ron Isaacs.
Shyness is a common personality trait that affects many people to varying degrees. There are several factors that may contribute to someone being shy, including genetics, upbringing, and life experiences. Many shy individuals can learn to overcome their shyness and develop more confidence in social situations. Rochelle’s curiosity helps her to overcome her hesitancy and she is delighted by those children who reach out to her in friendship. Having a good friend is a tower of strength. To find one is to find a treasure.
Ron Isaacs, known as the “teaching rabbi” has published more than 135 books that make learning and lore accessible to readers of all ages and beliefs. His books are invaluable sources of information and definitive reference works for people of all faiths. His most recent books with Higher Ground Books and Media include Moses and the Extra Ten, Oscar the Octopus: A Hanukkah Tale and The Song Heard Round the World. He currently serves the historic Beth Judah Temple in Wildwood New Jersey as its spiritual leader. He can be reached at www.rabbiron.com and his blogs at https://thoughtsfromrabbiron.wordpress.com/
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-970-0554 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
