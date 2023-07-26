Taiwan Media Music Group Leads Entertainment Industry with Launch of "LegalCoreTM": a Revolution in Legal Management

Taiwan Media Music Group, a leading entertainment and music company in Asia, proudly announces the launch of "LegalCoreTM," an innovative and internally developed legal management system. The platform, featuring advanced digital signatures and centralized management, marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to excellence and industry leadership. With a vision set by CEO Manuel Ángel Almaguer.