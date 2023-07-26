Taiwan Media Music Group Leads Entertainment Industry with Launch of "LegalCoreTM": a Revolution in Legal Management
Taiwan Media Music Group, a leading entertainment and music company in Asia, proudly announces the launch of "LegalCoreTM," an innovative and internally developed legal management system. The platform, featuring advanced digital signatures and centralized management, marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to excellence and industry leadership. With a vision set by CEO Manuel Ángel Almaguer.
Mexico City, Mexico, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In a significant milestone for the entertainment industry in Asia, Taiwan Media Music Group (TMMG), a leading music production and artist management company, has announced the launch of “LegalCoreTM,” an innovative comprehensive legal system that promises to revolutionize the way it approaches contract signing and legal management across the organization.
Legal Management Excellence as a New Priority
With an evocative name, “LegalCoreTM” is presented as the central core that will drive efficient and transparent legal management across Taiwan Media Music Group's operations. The platform emerges as a response to the entertainment industry's growing demand in streamlining legal processes, ensuring the validity and security of transactions through advanced digital signatures.
Developed Internally: A Commitment to Innovation.
“LegalCoreTM is the result of an arduous development effort carried out by TMMG's talented in-house team of legal professionals and technology experts. By relying on in-house development, the company seeks to offer a customized solution that meets your specific needs and complies with the highest standards of security and confidentiality.
Key features of “LegalCoreTM”:
Advanced Digital Signatures: With “LegalCoreTM,” Taiwan Media Music Group takes a step into the digital age, enabling the digital signing of contracts and legal documents with full validity and security. This feature will not only speed up the signing process, but also significantly reduce the use of paper, aligning with the growing concern for the environment.
Centralized Management: The platform offers an intuitive and easy-to-use interface that will allow TMMG's legal teams to centrally manage and monitor all ongoing contracts and agreements. This improved collaboration and efficiency will strengthen responsiveness and teamwork at all levels of the organization.
Enterprise-Level Security: Committed to safeguarding the confidentiality of legal documents and transactions, “LegalCoreTM” employs state-of-the-art encryption and advanced security measures that meet the most rigorous data protection standards.
Manuel Angel Almaguer, CEO of TMMG, at the Launching
Taiwan Media Music Group President and CEO Manuel Angel Almaguer expressed his enthusiasm during the launch of “LegalCoreTM”: “With this platform, we are reaffirming our commitment to excellence in all areas of our company. The legal aspect is fundamental to the success of our industry, and with 'LegalCoreTM,' we are positioning ourselves to remain at the forefront of innovation in entertainment.”
Juan Carlos Ramirez, TMMG Spokesperson: Appreciation and Vision
Representing Taiwan Media Music Group, Spokesperson Juan Carlos Ramirez thanked President Manuel Angel Almaguer for his innovative vision in driving the development of “LegalCoreTM.” “This launch represents a giant step forward for our company and the entire entertainment industry,” said Ramirez. “The vision of our president, Manuel Angel Almaguer, has been fundamental to carry out this project that will allow us to be more efficient, agile and competitive in an ever-changing market.”
Ramirez also highlighted that “LegalCoreTM” aligns perfectly with TMMG's vision of being a leader and benchmark company in the industry. “We are committed to innovation and excellence in all our operations. 'LegalCoreTM' is a clear example of how we are transforming our company to meet the challenges of the future and deliver exceptional service to our artists, partners and clients.”
A Strong and Successful Future for TMMG
“LegalCoreTM is now fully operational at Taiwan Media Music Group, and early results are promising. The platform has received internal praise for its ease of use and its ability to streamline processes, which will improve efficiency and productivity throughout the organization.
With the launch of “LegalCoreTM,” Taiwan Media Music Group consolidates its position as a leader in the entertainment industry in Asia, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and excellence in legal management and all areas of its business.
About Taiwan Media Music Group
Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Mexico, Taiwan Media Music Group (TMMG) has succeeded in becoming a benchmark in music production and artist management in the Asia region. The company has built a solid reputation based on the quality of its productions and the artistic talent it represents. With a forward-looking vision and commitment to excellence, TMMG continues to lead the entertainment industry.
Contact
Ivan Andres Ferran
+1 (484) 481-0467
tmmgroup.icu
