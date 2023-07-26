Loveforce International Releases "Brandy for Breakfast," by Bobby Long and "She’s Got Champaign Taste," by Billy Ray Charles
Santa Clarita, CA, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 28th, Loveforce International will release two new, alcohol themed Digital Music Singles. One will be a Brandy based solo debut single by Bobby Long. The other will be a new Champaign infused single by Billy Ray Charles.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “She’s Got Champaign Taste.” It is an R&B song with a steady upbeat. While the subject matter of the song is serious, the lyrics are serio-comic. The subject matter is about a man who takes a woman out and she has tastes well above his financial means. She practically bankrupts him by the end of one date. The combination of the upbeat R&B rhythm and the serio-comic lyrics give the song a lighthearted feel. The song was co-written by frequent Charles collaborator John Chambers.
The solo debut for recently signed Loveforce International Recording Artist Bobby Long, entitled “Brandy For Breakfast” is a Rock instrumental. Long uses steady, organized, rock instrumentation to create an upbeat melodic instrumental version of a song with a title that is meant to evoke the chaotic nature of a Rock and Roll lifestyle.
“We thought it would be interesting to release two great songs on the same theme together,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Both songs are upbeat and fun top listen to, making them perfect for the vacation months of summer,” he Continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, Audio Mack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
