Author Marcus Descant and Liz Descant’s New Book, "Who Do You Say That I Am? 40 Poems of Praise and Inspiration," is an Easy-to-Read Book of Christian Poetry
Recent release “Who Do You Say That I Am? 40 Poems of Praise and Inspiration,” from Page Publishing author Marcus Descant and Liz Descant, tells the story of Jesus’s life on earth through poetry, beginning with His birth and progressing on to the resurrection and descent of the Holy Spirit.
Leesdale, LA, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marcus Descant and Liz Descant, who live in Leesville, Louisiana, have completed their new book, “Who Do You Say That I Am? 40 Poems of Praise and Inspiration”: a faith-affirming work that helps Christians to expand their knowledge of the life of Jesus.
Author Marcus Descant was born and raised in Alexandria, Louisiana. He graduated high school in 1958 and completed a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy from Northeast State University (now ULM) in Monroe, Louisiana, in 1963. He has been a practicing pharmacist for fifty-eight years.
In the 1980s, he was inspired to write prayer-poems. The prayer-poems he writes are for all Christians. The poems came slowly for many years. Then a few years ago, he felt the need to write them more often.
He married his wife, author Liz Descant, in 2001. They founded Holy Trinity Ministries of Louisiana in 2016. Liz is a retired teacher and school administrator.
They visit prayer groups, churches, and schools sharing their ministry. He now has forty prayer poems. Over the years, he had the poems printed on cards and gave them away by the thousands. So many people kept asking him to publish a book. He and his wife decided they would.
Between the couple are five children and twenty-two grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The authors write, “This book is a collection of forty prayer poems that I have written over a span of almost forty years. My wife and I decided to take the book a step further and develop a study guide to go with each poem. The study guide is designed to have the reader dig deeper into the content of the poetry and how it relates to our Christian beliefs.”
They continue, “These poems are written for all Christians regardless of your denomination. Using the study guides, the reader can broaden their knowledge base of Christian beliefs by interactive activities, such as locating scripture, forming opinions, discussing, creative writing, and completion of additional activities.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marcus Descant and Liz Descant’s enlightening tale invites Christians to strengthen their connections with God and reinvigorate their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Who Do You Say That I Am? 40 Poems of Praise and Inspiration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
www.pagepublishing.com
