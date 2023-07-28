Author Marcus Descant and Liz Descant’s New Book, "Who Do You Say That I Am? 40 Poems of Praise and Inspiration," is an Easy-to-Read Book of Christian Poetry

Recent release “Who Do You Say That I Am? 40 Poems of Praise and Inspiration,” from Page Publishing author Marcus Descant and Liz Descant, tells the story of Jesus’s life on earth through poetry, beginning with His birth and progressing on to the resurrection and descent of the Holy Spirit.