Author Courtenay O’Bryan’s New Book, "No Regrets," Invites Readers to Spend a Summer on the Island with Briony as She Commits to Leading a Life of No Regrets
Recent release “No Regrets,” from Page Publishing author Courtenay O’Bryan, introduces Briony Gossage, whose life has been turned upside down by a nasty divorce, the loss of her parents, and a nightmarish new boss.
New York, NY, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Courtenay O’Bryan, who grew up in Washington, D.C., has completed her new book, “No Regrets”: an entertaining story that follows Briony Gossage, who is now an empty nester, feels unloved, is lonely, depressed, and totally stressed about turning fifty. She desperately wants to reinvent herself but doesn’t know how until a letter from a lawyer changes the course of her life forever. A total stranger has died and left the bulk of her estate to Briony. The estate not only includes a hefty sum of money, but a quirky cottage called Three Hens on a small island in Maine, a flock of free-range chickens, and a cairn terrier.
Briony moves to Three Hens, hoping to learn about her mysterious benefactor.
Author Courtenay O’Bryan spent her summers at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where her love of the ocean was born. After graduating from college in Maine, she worked in high-level administrative jobs in the fields of public relations, law, and newspaper publishing.
While Courtenay’s writing career didn’t blossom until her retirement years, age isn’t stopping her. Her favorite saying is, “If you never try, you’ll never know.”
She has two other novels in progress, “A Charmed Existence” and “Happy Days,” that, like “No Regrets,” take place on Maine islands and feature “women of a certain age.” Courtenay, her husband, and their two rambunctious dogs (cairn terriers, of course) divide their time between Florida and Maine. For fifteen years, they were lucky enough to live on a small but vibrant island off the coast of Portland, Maine, similar to Peales Island in “No Regrets.”
Courtenay writes, “I agreed to meet him for lunch the following day and found him down by the pond under a weeping willow tree, its branches sashaying in the wind. He was lying on a plaid wool blanket, hands cupping his head, elbows in the air. A picnic basket held a crisp, chilled sauvignon blanc, chunks of honeydew melon wrapped in prosciutto, French bread, a wedge of Brie, and strawberries for dessert. Crosby, Stills, and Nash’s ‘Wooden Ships’ played softly from a boom box, and a gentle breeze caressed us like whispered sweet nothings. It was so romantic I nearly, well…swooned. He had thought of everything. Okay, maybe not the breeze, but I was so infatuated at that point I thought he could do anything, even control the weather. The pièce de résistance was dessert, a kiss that tasted of strawberries dipped in dark chocolate, sinfully delicious and addicting. That picnic was the start of us, and twenty-three years later, we were still married when most of our friends were divorced.” But little did Briony know that her marriage status was about to change as was everything about her life.
Published by Page Publishing, Courtenay O’Bryan’s captivating tale follows Briony as she learns that fifty is the new thirty, her empty nest maybe isn’t as empty as she had imagined, and life is teeming with possibilities, especially when it comes to love.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “No Regrets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
