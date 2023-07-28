Author Courtenay O’Bryan’s New Book, "No Regrets," Invites Readers to Spend a Summer on the Island with Briony as She Commits to Leading a Life of No Regrets

Recent release “No Regrets,” from Page Publishing author Courtenay O’Bryan, introduces Briony Gossage, whose life has been turned upside down by a nasty divorce, the loss of her parents, and a nightmarish new boss.