Author Brogan Broyce’s New Book, "Melting Away," is a Captivating Story That Takes Readers Back in Time to Witness What Life Was Like During the Great Irish Famine
Recent release “Melting Away,” from Page Publishing author Brogan Broyce, is a thrilling historical fiction set during the Great Irish Famine that follows the lives of those who suddenly found themselves on the brink of starvation and death. Drawing on his extensive research, Broyce weaves a beautiful story of perseverance and determination as the Irish face a shared, unknown fate.
New York, NY, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brogan Broyce, who holds a lifelong gift of writing, has completed his new book, “Melting Away”: a compelling tale that follows the lives and struggles of the people of Ireland as they weathered through the potato famine, and did all they could to survive such trying times.
Broyce writes, “I was raised on the far southeast side of Chicago. I was a typical boy with typical interests (sports and play). However, all throughout my school days, I was told that my essays were stimulating and my poetry interesting. I didn’t pursue either until thirty years later. My family was my life. I had married my high school sweetheart, and we raised our five children together. I worked as an electrical lineman for thirty-three years, and after retiring early, we moved to Tennessee.”
“It was there that I discovered an article about the misfortunes of Ireland during the potato famine (1845–1849). The more I peered into Ireland’s history, the more interested I became. Then at the onset of COVID, I had more sympathy for Ireland than ever before. Hence, I researched and put together a novel even as our world also contended with a dreadful malady. And here we are today.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brogan Broyce’s fascinating tale will transport readers back in time to experience the difficulties faced by the Irish as food became scarce, and their resilience as they endured through it all with nothing to cling to but each other and a small sliver of hope. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Melting Away” is sure to keep readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Melting Away" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
