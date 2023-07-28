Author Brogan Broyce’s New Book, "Melting Away," is a Captivating Story That Takes Readers Back in Time to Witness What Life Was Like During the Great Irish Famine

Recent release “Melting Away,” from Page Publishing author Brogan Broyce, is a thrilling historical fiction set during the Great Irish Famine that follows the lives of those who suddenly found themselves on the brink of starvation and death. Drawing on his extensive research, Broyce weaves a beautiful story of perseverance and determination as the Irish face a shared, unknown fate.