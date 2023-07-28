Author Lewis G. Gazoul’s New Book, “Pilgrimage Of The Faerie-Book 3,” is an Engaging Fantasy Novel of Action and Purpose That Follows Distinctive Characters
Recent release “Pilgrimage Of The Faerie-Book 3,” from Page Publishing author Lewis G. Gazoul, takes readers into a completely engaging world filled with emotions and understandings that ring strikingly true today.
Grosse Pointe, MI, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lewis G. Gazoul has completed his new book, “Pilgrimage of The Faerie-Book 3”: a spellbinding fantasy novel that follows complex characters that embody both diverse and universal personalities.
Gazoul writes, “Blurred amid the blizzard, high upon a hillock, stood an old relic of a castle from an age long forgotten. Though seemingly broken and overrun, it had withstood time and the unyielding elements for uncounted millenniums, a measure of compliment to whoever constructed the stronghold. However, the original architects had no inkling of the fortress’ current usage. There was more to the old relic’s stone and mortar than what met the eye for infused in the solidity of the antiquated castle was the magic of the Faerie. And its purpose was to keep in captivation an evil man.”
He continues, “No other being was present in the northwest highlands in the severe winter season. Yet if, somehow, people were traveling the lonely region in these difficult months, surely, they would flee in terror from the maniacal screams emitting in horrifying crescendos from the old relic’s bowels; shrieks of hate that had not ceased in over two thousand years.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lewis G. Gazoul’s enthralling tale invites readers to follow along with Baytel and his battle-tested companions as they unite and employ all their intelligence, courage, good humor, and loyalty to face forces they do not yet comprehend.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase “Pilgrimage of The Faerie-Book 3” along with Gazoul’s first two novels in the series “Druids of the Faerie-Gather the Champions Books 1 & 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Gazoul writes, “Blurred amid the blizzard, high upon a hillock, stood an old relic of a castle from an age long forgotten. Though seemingly broken and overrun, it had withstood time and the unyielding elements for uncounted millenniums, a measure of compliment to whoever constructed the stronghold. However, the original architects had no inkling of the fortress’ current usage. There was more to the old relic’s stone and mortar than what met the eye for infused in the solidity of the antiquated castle was the magic of the Faerie. And its purpose was to keep in captivation an evil man.”
He continues, “No other being was present in the northwest highlands in the severe winter season. Yet if, somehow, people were traveling the lonely region in these difficult months, surely, they would flee in terror from the maniacal screams emitting in horrifying crescendos from the old relic’s bowels; shrieks of hate that had not ceased in over two thousand years.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lewis G. Gazoul’s enthralling tale invites readers to follow along with Baytel and his battle-tested companions as they unite and employ all their intelligence, courage, good humor, and loyalty to face forces they do not yet comprehend.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase “Pilgrimage of The Faerie-Book 3” along with Gazoul’s first two novels in the series “Druids of the Faerie-Gather the Champions Books 1 & 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories