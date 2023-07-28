Author Melanie Spearman’s New Book, “The Misunderstood Girl: A Beautiful Darkness,” Follows the Author as She Works to Overcome Her Life's Challenges with God by Her Side
Recent release “The Misunderstood Girl: A Beautiful Darkness,” from Page Publishing author Melanie Spearman, is a poignant and faith-based account of the author's journey through her life and how the Lord helped to lift her from her darkest moments and overcome the trauma of her past to move forward into a new life of light and strength.
Indian Land, SC, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Melanie Spearman, a woman who has survived and conquered many struggles throughout her lifetime, has completed her new book, “The Misunderstood Girl: A Beautiful Darkness”: a gripping and compelling novel that documents the trials endured by the author, and the trauma she has carried with her that she fought to overcome.
Author Melanie Spearman holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in health service administration from Strayer University. She is married to the love of her life with children, faithfully attends Elevation Church, and is passionate about healing and serving God through written expression.
Spearman shares, “Have you ever wanted true love but continuously kept searching for it in the wrong places? Have you ever thought your family upbringing and ways of living were love and believed it was the right way of life? Have you ever sought love from men because you didn't receive it from your father correctly, who was in the home? Was accepting that manipulation, fear, and abuses of physical, emotional, verbal, and psychological pains supposed to be part of the plan? Have you struggled with severe depression and anxiety, leading to suicidal thoughts and attempts, because love wasn't going as you had hoped it would be?”
“Well, this is my memoir, my story, and my survival, detailing those detrimental challenges I have faced from family, friends, and especially men all because of wanting true love, to be loved, and to be accepted by others. To be raped, angered, heartbroken countlessly, and ultimately misunderstood is something I knew all too well in order to gain the love from others. Sacrificing myself toward men and woman was an area that I had become familiar with more than anything, not realizing later in life that all I ever needed was to turn my sole focus on God, who is love and has been with me all along, but I refused to notice him with an open heart.”
“So get ready to hear my life's journey and understand why I considered myself to be the misunderstood girl, living in continuous darkness that I believed was beautiful through my eyes!”
Published by Page Publishing, Melanie Spearman’s stirring tale will reveal why the author considered herself to be the misunderstood girl, and how she was carried through the darkness by her Heavenly Father. By sharing her story, Spearman hopes to connect with readers who may be facing the same circumstances in their own lives and provide the guidance to help them realize all things are possible when one puts God first in their life.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase “The Misunderstood Girl: A Beautiful Darkness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Melanie Spearman holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in health service administration from Strayer University. She is married to the love of her life with children, faithfully attends Elevation Church, and is passionate about healing and serving God through written expression.
Spearman shares, “Have you ever wanted true love but continuously kept searching for it in the wrong places? Have you ever thought your family upbringing and ways of living were love and believed it was the right way of life? Have you ever sought love from men because you didn't receive it from your father correctly, who was in the home? Was accepting that manipulation, fear, and abuses of physical, emotional, verbal, and psychological pains supposed to be part of the plan? Have you struggled with severe depression and anxiety, leading to suicidal thoughts and attempts, because love wasn't going as you had hoped it would be?”
“Well, this is my memoir, my story, and my survival, detailing those detrimental challenges I have faced from family, friends, and especially men all because of wanting true love, to be loved, and to be accepted by others. To be raped, angered, heartbroken countlessly, and ultimately misunderstood is something I knew all too well in order to gain the love from others. Sacrificing myself toward men and woman was an area that I had become familiar with more than anything, not realizing later in life that all I ever needed was to turn my sole focus on God, who is love and has been with me all along, but I refused to notice him with an open heart.”
“So get ready to hear my life's journey and understand why I considered myself to be the misunderstood girl, living in continuous darkness that I believed was beautiful through my eyes!”
Published by Page Publishing, Melanie Spearman’s stirring tale will reveal why the author considered herself to be the misunderstood girl, and how she was carried through the darkness by her Heavenly Father. By sharing her story, Spearman hopes to connect with readers who may be facing the same circumstances in their own lives and provide the guidance to help them realize all things are possible when one puts God first in their life.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase “The Misunderstood Girl: A Beautiful Darkness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories