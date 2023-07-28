Author Melanie Spearman’s New Book, “The Misunderstood Girl: A Beautiful Darkness,” Follows the Author as She Works to Overcome Her Life's Challenges with God by Her Side

Recent release “The Misunderstood Girl: A Beautiful Darkness,” from Page Publishing author Melanie Spearman, is a poignant and faith-based account of the author's journey through her life and how the Lord helped to lift her from her darkest moments and overcome the trauma of her past to move forward into a new life of light and strength.