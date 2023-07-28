Author Lillie Timmons’s New Book, "Big Trouble in Little Italy," Follows a PI Who is Forced to Take on the Mafia When He Becomes Caught in Their Crosshairs

Recent release “Big Trouble in Little Italy,” from Page Publishing author Lillie Timmons, is a captivating story that centers around Kent Brody, a PI whose office is ransacked by an unknown enemy seeking information on one of his clients. When he discovers the party responsible for this attack is none other than the mafia, Kent's life will forever change as he's dragged into the criminal underworld.