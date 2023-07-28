Author Lillie Timmons’s New Book, "Big Trouble in Little Italy," Follows a PI Who is Forced to Take on the Mafia When He Becomes Caught in Their Crosshairs
Recent release “Big Trouble in Little Italy,” from Page Publishing author Lillie Timmons, is a captivating story that centers around Kent Brody, a PI whose office is ransacked by an unknown enemy seeking information on one of his clients. When he discovers the party responsible for this attack is none other than the mafia, Kent's life will forever change as he's dragged into the criminal underworld.
Carmichael, CA, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lillie Timmons, who is appreciative of various hobbies and is constantly making art with her hands when not writing, has completed her new book, “Big Trouble in Little Italy”: a gripping thriller that centers around a private investigator who becomes a target for the mafia due to one of his clients.
“Kent Brody PI discovers his office ransacked,” writes Timmons. “Assessing the damage, Maggie Burns, his PA, suggests Kent hire her friend Wendy Brennan to assist with the cleanup. Evidence is found indicating the mafia is responsible who've also taken over San Francisco's Little Italy. Kent seeks out why his office is vandalized.
“The break in is an unsuccessful attempt to gain information for one of Kents clients. Being threatened, Kent is forced to provide the mafia with proof of the client's assets through computer hacking. The mafia don seeks the name of the hacker, but the person's identity is kept confidential.
“Requiring a computer hacker of his own, the don abducts both Maggie and Wendy. Finding themselves victims held against their will threatened with bodily harm, Maggie and Wendy attempt an escape, finding themselves in a desperate situation.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lillie Timmons’s riveting tale will leave readers in suspense as Kent, Maggie, and Wendy navigate the dangers around them, all while living with the knowledge that their lives could end at any moment. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Big Trouble in Little Italy” is a non-stop thrill ride and an unforgettable journey that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Big Trouble in Little Italy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
