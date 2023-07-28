Author Tim Reynolds’s New Book, "The Hole Thing," is a Fascinating Tale That Continues the Story of a Scientist Who Has Dedicated His Life to Solving Humanity's Problems

Recent release “The Hole Thing,” from Page Publishing author Tim Reynolds, is a compelling and poignant story that centers around Sam and Emily, who are fresh off the heels of making the incredible discovery of a gold mine which promises to aid them in their quest to help those in need. But as Sam and Em work to achieve their goals, problems arise and their work is quickly put in jeopardy.