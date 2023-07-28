Author Tim Reynolds’s New Book, "The Hole Thing," is a Fascinating Tale That Continues the Story of a Scientist Who Has Dedicated His Life to Solving Humanity's Problems
Recent release “The Hole Thing,” from Page Publishing author Tim Reynolds, is a compelling and poignant story that centers around Sam and Emily, who are fresh off the heels of making the incredible discovery of a gold mine which promises to aid them in their quest to help those in need. But as Sam and Em work to achieve their goals, problems arise and their work is quickly put in jeopardy.
Baker City, OR, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tim Reynolds, an author who has never let his dyslexia keep him from pursuing his passions of writing, has completed his new book, “The Hole Thing”: a thrilling tale that continues the adventures of Sam and his girlfriend Emily following their incredible life changing discovery of a gold mine that promises them a new future.
“Sam and Em have come a long way after finding the gold mine and the use of the Cans of Heat in the dump to recycle the garbage,” writes Reynolds. “With a lot more excitement and their new love of life’s great lessons and their newly found wealth from the gold, there is more exciting reading left in this saga.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tim Reynolds’s riveting tale is the second entry in the author’s epic trilogy, and a sequel to his previous publication, “Cans of Heat.” Exhilarating and expertly paced, this poignant and character-driven adventure is an unforgettable journey that is sure to leave readers spellbound and desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Hole Thing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Sam and Em have come a long way after finding the gold mine and the use of the Cans of Heat in the dump to recycle the garbage,” writes Reynolds. “With a lot more excitement and their new love of life’s great lessons and their newly found wealth from the gold, there is more exciting reading left in this saga.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tim Reynolds’s riveting tale is the second entry in the author’s epic trilogy, and a sequel to his previous publication, “Cans of Heat.” Exhilarating and expertly paced, this poignant and character-driven adventure is an unforgettable journey that is sure to leave readers spellbound and desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Hole Thing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories