Author Teresa Carranza’s New Book, "Max and Beauty, the Big Horse," Follows the Riveting Adventures of a Young Boy & His Special Horse as They Travel the Globe Together

Recent release “Max and Beauty, the Big Horse,” from Page Publishing author Teresa Carranza, is a charming tale that centers around Max, a bright young boy who longs to make new friends. After finding himself flying through the skies on his horse, Beauty, Max travels the world in order to meet all sorts of people and learn about their different ways of life.