Author Teresa Carranza’s New Book, "Max and Beauty, the Big Horse," Follows the Riveting Adventures of a Young Boy & His Special Horse as They Travel the Globe Together
Recent release “Max and Beauty, the Big Horse,” from Page Publishing author Teresa Carranza, is a charming tale that centers around Max, a bright young boy who longs to make new friends. After finding himself flying through the skies on his horse, Beauty, Max travels the world in order to meet all sorts of people and learn about their different ways of life.
Porterville, CA, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Teresa Carranza, who was born in El Piloncillo Guanajuato, Mexico, and later worked in the mental health field in the state of California for thirty years, has completed her new book, “Max and Beauty, the Big Horse”: a charming story of a young, adventurous boy who finds himself on a magnificent journey to make friends all over the world with the help of his horse, Beauty.
“This is a fictional and educational book for children. [My] intention is to bring knowledge to children about the diverse ways in which various cultures interact in their daily lives,” shares Carranza. “In different parts of the world, animals, food, and daily living rituals may be used in ways that seem incomprehensible to some children.”
Published by Page Publishing, Teresa Carranza’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to spark the imaginations of young readers while helping to teach them new things about different cultures across the globe. With vibrant artwork to help bring Carranza’s story to life, “Max and Beauty, the Big Horse” is sure to delight readers of all ages and encourage them to learn all they can about the ways that other people live.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Max and Beauty, the Big Horse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This is a fictional and educational book for children. [My] intention is to bring knowledge to children about the diverse ways in which various cultures interact in their daily lives,” shares Carranza. “In different parts of the world, animals, food, and daily living rituals may be used in ways that seem incomprehensible to some children.”
Published by Page Publishing, Teresa Carranza’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to spark the imaginations of young readers while helping to teach them new things about different cultures across the globe. With vibrant artwork to help bring Carranza’s story to life, “Max and Beauty, the Big Horse” is sure to delight readers of all ages and encourage them to learn all they can about the ways that other people live.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Max and Beauty, the Big Horse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories