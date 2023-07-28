Author Cynthia Walker’s New Book "The Junkyard Elf: War of the Mockingbird" Tells the Story of a Junkyard Elf Who Seeks Out Strength from the Lord to Protect His Friends

Recent release “The Junkyard Elf: War of the Mockingbird,” from Covenant Books author Cynthia Walker, follows an elf who must defend his friends when a dangerous winged creature moves into the junkyard that they all call home. After assembling his armor, Elf discovers that his weapons are not the source of the strength he needs to defeat his enemy, and he looks beyond to the Lord for help.