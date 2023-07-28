Author Cynthia Walker’s New Book "The Junkyard Elf: War of the Mockingbird" Tells the Story of a Junkyard Elf Who Seeks Out Strength from the Lord to Protect His Friends
Recent release “The Junkyard Elf: War of the Mockingbird,” from Covenant Books author Cynthia Walker, follows an elf who must defend his friends when a dangerous winged creature moves into the junkyard that they all call home. After assembling his armor, Elf discovers that his weapons are not the source of the strength he needs to defeat his enemy, and he looks beyond to the Lord for help.
Pueblo West, CO, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Walker, an educator that has dedicated her life to serving the Lord, has completed her new book, “The Junkyard Elf: War of the Mockingbird”: a captivating fantasy adventure that centers around Elf, who must protect his friends and his home from a new invader who threatens them all.
“Elf lives in the junkyard of an old farmhouse,” writes Walker. “When a mockingbird moves in, the safety of all the junkyard critters is threatened. Elf builds an armor to help him protect all his friends. He does not know that there is something more precious needing protection.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cynthia Walker’s new book is an unforgettable story for readers of all ages, inspired by the author’s drive to teach children how to develop a closer relationship with their Heavenly Father. Through Elf’s journey to discover where strength comes from, young readers are sure to develop an appreciation for the Lord and the innumerable blessings one can receive when they open their hearts and minds to his salvation and grace.
Readers can purchase “The Junkyard Elf: War of the Mockingbird” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Elf lives in the junkyard of an old farmhouse,” writes Walker. “When a mockingbird moves in, the safety of all the junkyard critters is threatened. Elf builds an armor to help him protect all his friends. He does not know that there is something more precious needing protection.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cynthia Walker’s new book is an unforgettable story for readers of all ages, inspired by the author’s drive to teach children how to develop a closer relationship with their Heavenly Father. Through Elf’s journey to discover where strength comes from, young readers are sure to develop an appreciation for the Lord and the innumerable blessings one can receive when they open their hearts and minds to his salvation and grace.
Readers can purchase “The Junkyard Elf: War of the Mockingbird” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories