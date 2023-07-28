Noelle Morenson’s New Book, "The Destined Chronicles: Heirs of Fate," Follows a Hero Who Discovers a Dark Secret About Their Genealogy That Makes Them Question Everything
New York, NY, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Noelle Morenson, who has been writing and telling stories since high school, has completed her most recent book, “The Destined Chronicles: Heirs of Fate”: a captivating fantasy adventure that centers around a band of heroes who must work to stop a terrifying evil from being resurrected, but uncovers a long-hidden secret that will shatter their world and everything they thought they knew.
“The enclosed chapters depict our harrowing journey to safeguard humanity from a vindictive, jealous sorcerer and his plot to resurrect the world’s most deadly sorceress. Yes, really,” writes Morenson. “We bet you are wondering why this jealous man decided to raise a woman from the dead. For that answer, we suggest you start reading. This explanation is going to take a while.
“Before you start, however, we do want to offer these words of wisdom: Know who your friends are. Know that they are trustworthy. And, above all, know that you will never be defined by your family tree. And sometimes, it’s better to not know your roots. So put down that genealogy test. Trust us.”
Published by Fulton Books, Noelle Morenson’s book is a non-stop thrill ride that will leave readers in suspense as the stakes grow higher and higher with every turn of the page. Expertly paced and character driven, Morenson weaves an unforgettable experience that will have readers spellbound and desperate for more after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Destined Chronicles: Heirs of Fate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The enclosed chapters depict our harrowing journey to safeguard humanity from a vindictive, jealous sorcerer and his plot to resurrect the world’s most deadly sorceress. Yes, really,” writes Morenson. “We bet you are wondering why this jealous man decided to raise a woman from the dead. For that answer, we suggest you start reading. This explanation is going to take a while.
“Before you start, however, we do want to offer these words of wisdom: Know who your friends are. Know that they are trustworthy. And, above all, know that you will never be defined by your family tree. And sometimes, it’s better to not know your roots. So put down that genealogy test. Trust us.”
Published by Fulton Books, Noelle Morenson’s book is a non-stop thrill ride that will leave readers in suspense as the stakes grow higher and higher with every turn of the page. Expertly paced and character driven, Morenson weaves an unforgettable experience that will have readers spellbound and desperate for more after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Destined Chronicles: Heirs of Fate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories