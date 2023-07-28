Christy Mollet’s Newly Released "Lost Friend, Found Wallet" is a Touching Story of Friendship and Empowering Each Other to do the Right Thing
“Lost Friend, Found Wallet,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christy Mollet, is a great learning opportunity for young readers that presents a quandary between two young girls when a lost wallet presents a moral dilemma.
Hillsboro, IL, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Lost Friend, Found Wallet”: a charming opportunity to discuss the concepts of right and wrong and moral consequences. “Lost Friend, Found Wallet” is the creation of published author Christy Mollet, a full-time children’s book author who lives in Hillsboro, Illinois
Mollet shares, “While playing in the park one afternoon, Madison Links and her friend, Taylor Nelson, find a wallet with money in it. Taylor wants to keep the wallet, but Madison thinks Taylor should give it back to the owner. Will Taylor give the wallet and money back, or will she keep it? Will Madison and Taylor continue to be friends? Follow along in this second book of the Madison series, as Madison prays and relies on God through this sticky situation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christy Mollet’s new book is a fun installment to the author’s “The Madison Series” of books.
Consumers can purchase “Lost Friend, Found Wallet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lost Friend, Found Wallet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
