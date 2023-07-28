Marie deMahy Rathe’s newly released “The Best I Can Bee” is an Encouraging Tale of a Special Little Bee Learning to Love Herself
“The Best I Can Bee,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie deMahy Rathe, is an uplifting life lesson wrapped in a sweet tale of family connection and understanding one’s innate value.
Mandeville, LA, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Best I Can Bee”: a heartfelt message of encouragement to young readers learning the importance of hard work and valuing oneself. “The Best I Can Bee” is the creation of published author, Marie deMahy Rathe, a family nurse practitioner, writer, and grandmother. Her favorite pastime is reading books to her grandson, Oliver. She loves to write books with themes that contain life lessons for children laced with love and encouragement.
Rathe shares, “Bonnie Bee Bumble knows that one day she will grow up to be a queen bee of a neighboring hive. She wonders if she will be able to do it. Her family has high expectations, and she doesn’t want to disappoint them. As she tries to do her best, she only meets with failure upon failure. Growing up is not easy!
“Will Bonnie find a way to be the best that she can be?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie deMahy Rathe’s new book will delight and entertain as young readers get to know a sweet little bee named Bonnie.
Consumers can purchase “The Best I Can Bee” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Best I Can Bee,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
