Larry Beauchamp’s Newly Released "Justice at Sundown Gulch" is a Compelling Tale of Murder and Revenge in the Wilds of the Old West
“Justice at Sundown Gulch,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Beauchamp, is a captivating fiction that brings readers on a cutthroat journey that will shock and delight readers with a passion for intrigue and historical fiction.
Bay Minette, AL, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Justice at Sundown Gulch”: a gripping fight for retribution following a shocking raid. “Justice at Sundown Gulch” is the creation of published author Larry Beauchamp, who retired from the Air Force where he worked as a UNIVAC1050-II mainframe computer operator/instructor. He was awarded two Air Force Commendation Medals and a Meritorious Service Medal. He received the BA from the University of Mobile (Mobile College), the master of arts in Christian counseling from Liberty University, the doctor of theology degree from Gulf Coast Seminary, and the doctor of ministry degree from International Bible College and Seminary. He has been in the pastoral ministry for twenty-four years. Dr. Beauchamp has published eleven books on some aspect of the Christian life. He was married to his wife for fifty-six years until her recent death. They have two grown children and three grandchildren.
Beauchamp shares, “A small group of pioneers from Alabama looked forward to California to fulfill their hopes of a good life and prosperity in California. Against her better judgment, Alice Snider agreed to take the family on the long, dangerous trip. All was well until they encountered a group of carpetbaggers led by a sadistic leader, Sgt. John McClemmey. His small group of three men were responsible for rape and murder among those in the wagon train. One of the Sniders’ children, Jimmy, had grown fond of another traveler. She was beautiful and the first one to be attacked by one of the carpetbaggers. Jimmy swore he would kill them for what they did to her. After the wagon master was killed by the carpetbaggers, James Snider went with the group as far as Beaumont, Texas. From there, he took his family to Humble, Texas. Annie and her mother went with them as her husband had been killed by the carpetbaggers. As Jimmy grew, he married Annie. A hard worker and diligent to detail, he was made a deputy sheriff and eventually a Texas ranger. One of his assignments was to bring Sgt. McClemmey’s gang in—dead or alive. Seeing her chance to avenge the one who had raped her, Annie went with Jimmy to Sundown Gulch, a ghost town, where the gang was holed up. When she had the opportunity to kill the man, she used his words to trap him. Then they had the others to deal with…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Beauchamp’s new book is the exciting first installment to the author’s planned “The Justice Series” books.
Consumers can purchase “Justice at Sundown Gulch” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Justice at Sundown Gulch,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Beauchamp shares, “A small group of pioneers from Alabama looked forward to California to fulfill their hopes of a good life and prosperity in California. Against her better judgment, Alice Snider agreed to take the family on the long, dangerous trip. All was well until they encountered a group of carpetbaggers led by a sadistic leader, Sgt. John McClemmey. His small group of three men were responsible for rape and murder among those in the wagon train. One of the Sniders’ children, Jimmy, had grown fond of another traveler. She was beautiful and the first one to be attacked by one of the carpetbaggers. Jimmy swore he would kill them for what they did to her. After the wagon master was killed by the carpetbaggers, James Snider went with the group as far as Beaumont, Texas. From there, he took his family to Humble, Texas. Annie and her mother went with them as her husband had been killed by the carpetbaggers. As Jimmy grew, he married Annie. A hard worker and diligent to detail, he was made a deputy sheriff and eventually a Texas ranger. One of his assignments was to bring Sgt. McClemmey’s gang in—dead or alive. Seeing her chance to avenge the one who had raped her, Annie went with Jimmy to Sundown Gulch, a ghost town, where the gang was holed up. When she had the opportunity to kill the man, she used his words to trap him. Then they had the others to deal with…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Beauchamp’s new book is the exciting first installment to the author’s planned “The Justice Series” books.
Consumers can purchase “Justice at Sundown Gulch” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Justice at Sundown Gulch,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories