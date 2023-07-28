R. Thomas Walker’s Newly Released "Prodigal to Policeman: Trauma * Faith * Transformation * Triumph" is a Spiritually Charged Memoir
“Prodigal to Policeman: Trauma * Faith * Transformation * Triumph,” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Thomas Walker, is an enjoyable and compassionate reflection on the most cherished and challenging moments that have honed a determined faith.
Marion, OH, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Prodigal to Policeman: Trauma * Faith * Transformation * Triumph”: an inspiring autobiographical reflection. “Prodigal to Policeman: Trauma * Faith * Transformation * Triumph” is the creation of published author R. Thomas Walker, a full-time police captain and twenty-six-year veteran with the City of Bucyrus, Ohio, Police Department. He is an unapologetic believer in Christ, who lives and is, in fact, the one true Lord and Savior. Tom is married to his beautiful wife, Tracy. He is a father to Amber, Bryan (Tori), Zakary (Alicia), and Gabriel as well as a stepfather to Kaitlin (Jason), Maynor, and A. J. (Brittany) Hough.
Walker shares, “Through riveting, and sometimes heartbreaking, personal accounts of trauma and loss, Tom uses real-life events to testify of God’s forgiveness and undying love. Captain Walker’s dynamic messages inspire others to seek a life with Jesus Christ, as well as to challenge them to seek God in everything they do. Even seasoned believers are rejuvenated and encouraged to find renewed trust in the Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Thomas Walker’s new book will motivate a renewed interest in growing in faith and trust of God.
Consumers can purchase “Prodigal to Policeman: Trauma * Faith * Transformation * Triumph” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prodigal to Policeman: Trauma * Faith * Transformation * Triumph,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Walker shares, “Through riveting, and sometimes heartbreaking, personal accounts of trauma and loss, Tom uses real-life events to testify of God’s forgiveness and undying love. Captain Walker’s dynamic messages inspire others to seek a life with Jesus Christ, as well as to challenge them to seek God in everything they do. Even seasoned believers are rejuvenated and encouraged to find renewed trust in the Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Thomas Walker’s new book will motivate a renewed interest in growing in faith and trust of God.
Consumers can purchase “Prodigal to Policeman: Trauma * Faith * Transformation * Triumph” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prodigal to Policeman: Trauma * Faith * Transformation * Triumph,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories