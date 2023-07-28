Keishandra Smith’s Newly Released "Beauty for Ashes" is an Inspiring Resource for Anyone Working to Heal and Grow Through Christ
“Beauty for Ashes,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Keishandra Smith, is a touching collection of personal insights that carry important lessons of faith and personal responsibility.
Merced, CA, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Beauty for Ashes”: an empowering inspirational that will challenge and empower. “Beauty for Ashes” is the creation of published author Keishandra Smith, a mom, a speaker with a prophetic voice in the community, and she has a passion to help others live out the life that God has for them. Over the years, she has learned that God can take the lives of people and turn them beautiful, no matter how ashy they may be. Her ability to connect with people from all walks of life has prepared the way for her journey.
Smith shares, “There are many things in life that we experience that leave us feeling without hope, broken, busted, and disgusted. Whether it’s from our childhood or adulthood, it can be very difficult to find our way to healing. It’s easier to bury than to express. Many times, some of us choose to move on without dealing with the root cause of a matter. Here, you will find the importance of your decisions because what you do today will affect your tomorrow.
“Sometimes, we feel like we’re only damaged goods and not worth anything because ashes have been created in our lives from all the fiery situations that have occurred.
“In Beauty for Ashes, Keishandra Smith shows us just how God can turn ashes into beauty and how he can heal you emotionally and mentally so that your life and legacy can prosper to the fullest.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keishandra Smith’s new book will motivate readers to seek opportunities to expand their faith and deepen their trust in God.
Consumers can purchase “Beauty for Ashes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beauty for Ashes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
