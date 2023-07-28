Dr. Steve Edge’s Newly Released "A God-Centered Life: A 40-Day Devotional" is an Encouraging Message of Hope for All Who Seek God
“A God-Centered Life: A 40-Day Devotional,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Steve Edge, is shared in hope of empowering others to seek God in their daily lives as they make time to reflect on each daily offering of spiritual nourishment.
Fort Worth, TX, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A God-Centered Life: A 40-Day Devotional”: a helpful resource for spiritual growth. “A God-Centered Life: A 40-Day Devotional” is the creation of published author Dr. Steve Edge, a retired public educator from the state of Texas. He has pastored three churches and holds a master’s degree in Christian education and a doctorate in educational ministry. Steve and his wife Diane are native Texans but like to spend time in the Colorado mountains as often as they can.
Dr. Edge shares, “Are you enjoying a vibrant relationship with God? We are all given the opportunity every day to foster a genuine, powerful, and enjoyable relationship with Christ. We just need to prioritize spending time with Him above all other things. God doesn’t want just a part of our lives. He desires to bless all of it! Scripture gives us a wealth of information on how we should live our lives.
“This 40-day journey is designed to assist you in growing closer to God, prioritizing Christ, and enjoying the power of the Holy Spirit at work in your life. A focus verse for this entire study can be found in the words of Jesus when He said, 'Love the Lord your God with all of your heart and all of your soul and all of your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment' (Matthew 22:37–38 NIV).
“When we live with this truth displayed in our lives, we are positioning ourselves to enjoy the abundant, vibrant, and superior life that Jesus describes in the Gospels. We truly are designed for fellowship with God through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. May you find a deeper walk with Him as you commit to this 40-day journey!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Steve Edge’s new book pairs relevant scripture with thoughtful reflections intended to push readers toward a more intimate and fulfilling connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “A God-Centered Life: A 40-Day Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A God-Centered Life: A 40-Day Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Edge shares, “Are you enjoying a vibrant relationship with God? We are all given the opportunity every day to foster a genuine, powerful, and enjoyable relationship with Christ. We just need to prioritize spending time with Him above all other things. God doesn’t want just a part of our lives. He desires to bless all of it! Scripture gives us a wealth of information on how we should live our lives.
“This 40-day journey is designed to assist you in growing closer to God, prioritizing Christ, and enjoying the power of the Holy Spirit at work in your life. A focus verse for this entire study can be found in the words of Jesus when He said, 'Love the Lord your God with all of your heart and all of your soul and all of your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment' (Matthew 22:37–38 NIV).
“When we live with this truth displayed in our lives, we are positioning ourselves to enjoy the abundant, vibrant, and superior life that Jesus describes in the Gospels. We truly are designed for fellowship with God through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. May you find a deeper walk with Him as you commit to this 40-day journey!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Steve Edge’s new book pairs relevant scripture with thoughtful reflections intended to push readers toward a more intimate and fulfilling connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “A God-Centered Life: A 40-Day Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A God-Centered Life: A 40-Day Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories