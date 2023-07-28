Harry Swanson’s Newly Released "Abraham Lincoln’s Little Book - Purified by Fire" is an Informative Study of Lincoln’s Key Spiritual Guide.
“Abraham Lincoln’s Little Book - Purified by Fire,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harry Swanson, offers readers an insightful and articulate exploration of key American history and the spiritual guiding light that carried a prominent member of American history through years of challenge and strife.
Ronkonkoma, NY, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Abraham Lincoln’s Little Book - Purified by Fire”: a fascinating historical study. “Abraham Lincoln’s Little Book - Purified by Fire” is the creation of published author Harry Swanson, who had worked in finance and administration for forty-five years and is now retired. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business and finance. Harry worked under such titles as controller, director of finance and administration, CFO, and financial management consultant for both large and small, for-profit and nonprofit companies located throughout Long Island and New York City. Harry and his wife Susan have two grown married children and several grandchildren.
Swanson shares, “Abraham Lincoln was the sixteenth president of the United States. Lincoln held himself to a high level of ethics and courage throughout his presidency. Abraham Lincoln’s mother died in 1819 when he was just nine years old, leaving his father, Thomas, and eleven-year-old sister, Sarah, in charge of the household. Ten years later in 1828, Sarah would die giving birth to a stillborn which devastated Lincoln. By early 1835, Abraham was in a relationship with Ann Rutledge but was not yet engaged. In August of that same year, Ann died of typhoid fever. In 1839, Lincoln met Mary Todd, and they married in 1841. The couple had four sons: Robert Todd, born in 1843; Edward (Eddie) Baker, born in 1846; Willie, born in 1850; and Thomas Tad, born in 1853. Eddie died in 1850, most likely of tuberculosis; Willie died of a fever at the White House in 1862; and Thomas outlived his father Abraham but died of heart failure in 1871. The deaths of Eddie and Willie had an enormous negative impact on both Abraham and Mary, leaving them in deep depression.
“Abraham Lincoln led the nation into, through, and out of the Civil War while holding the United States together as one nation. Lincoln held the Founding Fathers in very high regard. Some historians believe it was almost like a religious reverence. Abraham was a man of profound faith. He attended church and read the Bible as a child. He held himself to the highest character and was self-taught in law.
“In 1861, Abraham Lincoln was nominated as the Republican candidate for president of the United States, which he won. Abraham fully understood that war between North and South was eminent. In his farewell speech on February 11, 1861, leaving Illinois for Washington, he said, 'I now leave not knowing when or whether ever I may return, with a task before me greater than that which rested upon Washington. Without the assistance of that Divine Being who ever attended him, I cannot succeed. With that assistance I cannot fail.'
“It was in 1852 that Abraham Lincoln receives a copy of The Believer’s Daily Treasure from his wife Mary, which offered 365 days of scriptural lessons and fit perfectly in his vest pocket. It was that little book that pulled him through many difficult days in his personal and political life as well as the Civil War.
“This book offers a revision of that very book in today’s English for ease of reading and brief commentary on the scriptures for better understanding. If there’s anything we all need today, it’s a greater understanding of the Scriptures to pull us through. By all accounts, it was essential for Abraham Lincoln.
“Lincoln’s 'little book' was a priceless daily study then and a priceless daily study now.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harry Swanson’s new book offers readers a new perspective of Lincoln’s approach to carrying the country through a challenging ordeal.
Consumers can purchase “Abraham Lincoln’s Little Book - Purified by Fire” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Abraham Lincoln’s Little Book - Purified by Fire,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Swanson shares, “Abraham Lincoln was the sixteenth president of the United States. Lincoln held himself to a high level of ethics and courage throughout his presidency. Abraham Lincoln’s mother died in 1819 when he was just nine years old, leaving his father, Thomas, and eleven-year-old sister, Sarah, in charge of the household. Ten years later in 1828, Sarah would die giving birth to a stillborn which devastated Lincoln. By early 1835, Abraham was in a relationship with Ann Rutledge but was not yet engaged. In August of that same year, Ann died of typhoid fever. In 1839, Lincoln met Mary Todd, and they married in 1841. The couple had four sons: Robert Todd, born in 1843; Edward (Eddie) Baker, born in 1846; Willie, born in 1850; and Thomas Tad, born in 1853. Eddie died in 1850, most likely of tuberculosis; Willie died of a fever at the White House in 1862; and Thomas outlived his father Abraham but died of heart failure in 1871. The deaths of Eddie and Willie had an enormous negative impact on both Abraham and Mary, leaving them in deep depression.
“Abraham Lincoln led the nation into, through, and out of the Civil War while holding the United States together as one nation. Lincoln held the Founding Fathers in very high regard. Some historians believe it was almost like a religious reverence. Abraham was a man of profound faith. He attended church and read the Bible as a child. He held himself to the highest character and was self-taught in law.
“In 1861, Abraham Lincoln was nominated as the Republican candidate for president of the United States, which he won. Abraham fully understood that war between North and South was eminent. In his farewell speech on February 11, 1861, leaving Illinois for Washington, he said, 'I now leave not knowing when or whether ever I may return, with a task before me greater than that which rested upon Washington. Without the assistance of that Divine Being who ever attended him, I cannot succeed. With that assistance I cannot fail.'
“It was in 1852 that Abraham Lincoln receives a copy of The Believer’s Daily Treasure from his wife Mary, which offered 365 days of scriptural lessons and fit perfectly in his vest pocket. It was that little book that pulled him through many difficult days in his personal and political life as well as the Civil War.
“This book offers a revision of that very book in today’s English for ease of reading and brief commentary on the scriptures for better understanding. If there’s anything we all need today, it’s a greater understanding of the Scriptures to pull us through. By all accounts, it was essential for Abraham Lincoln.
“Lincoln’s 'little book' was a priceless daily study then and a priceless daily study now.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harry Swanson’s new book offers readers a new perspective of Lincoln’s approach to carrying the country through a challenging ordeal.
Consumers can purchase “Abraham Lincoln’s Little Book - Purified by Fire” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Abraham Lincoln’s Little Book - Purified by Fire,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories