Donna Lynn Sheehy’s Newly Released "Kids Are Worth It: Let the Good Times Grow!" is an Encouraging Resource for Parents Navigating the Realm of Childrearing

“Kids Are Worth It: Let the Good Times Grow!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Lynn Sheehy, offers helpful insight from the perspective of a mother and educator who found a crash course in learning to thrive instead of simply surviving was in order to nurture successful youngsters.