Mark D. Michael’s Newly Released "The Lordship of Christ" is an Informative Discussion of What It Truly Means to Accept Christ as Leader and Lord
“The Lordship of Christ: The Expression and Witness of Jesus Christ’s Authority over Every Believer,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark D. Michael, is a perceptive discussion of key scripture that brings clarity to God’s true intention for Christ’s place at the head of mankind.
Union Springs, AL, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Lordship of Christ: The Expression and Witness of Jesus Christ’s Authority over Every Believer”: a potent resource for rejuvenation of spirit and connection with one’s spiritual walk. “The Lordship of Christ: The Expression and Witness of Jesus Christ’s Authority over Every Believer” is the creation of published author Mark D. Michael, a chaplain who holds a Doctor of Ministry degree from United Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. He has served in ministry for over thirty years. He has served as a hospital chaplain for the Veterans Administration and as a local pastor. He currently serves as a correctional chaplain for the Alabama Department of Corrections, working from Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery, Alabama. He and his wife, Sandra, live in Union Springs, Alabama. Mark is also the author of the book False Adequacy.
Michael shares, “You often hear Christians use the expression 'Jesus is Lord.' It is quite a common expression among believers. But the modern man is so displaced from lordship that such statements have very little meaning to us. When Apostle Paul instructed believers on salvation, he urged them to 'Confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead' (Romans 10:9). This scripture informs us that salvation is predicated upon Jesus becoming your Lord! Lordship is not a meaningless word. Lordship has great significance and represents a new reality for the born-again believer. Speaking specifically about the matter of his lordship, Jesus said, 'Why do you call me Lord, Lord and do not the things I say?' (Luke 6:46) The evidence of walking under lordship are submission and obedience. In this book, Mark Michael instructs us on how to walk under lordship. The lessons will help you define and appreciate the authority of Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark D. Michael’s new book offers a thoughtful opportunity for personal study or group discussion.
Consumers can purchase “The Lordship of Christ: The Expression and Witness of Jesus Christ’s Authority over Every Believer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lordship of Christ: The Expression and Witness of Jesus Christ’s Authority over Every Believer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Michael shares, “You often hear Christians use the expression 'Jesus is Lord.' It is quite a common expression among believers. But the modern man is so displaced from lordship that such statements have very little meaning to us. When Apostle Paul instructed believers on salvation, he urged them to 'Confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead' (Romans 10:9). This scripture informs us that salvation is predicated upon Jesus becoming your Lord! Lordship is not a meaningless word. Lordship has great significance and represents a new reality for the born-again believer. Speaking specifically about the matter of his lordship, Jesus said, 'Why do you call me Lord, Lord and do not the things I say?' (Luke 6:46) The evidence of walking under lordship are submission and obedience. In this book, Mark Michael instructs us on how to walk under lordship. The lessons will help you define and appreciate the authority of Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark D. Michael’s new book offers a thoughtful opportunity for personal study or group discussion.
Consumers can purchase “The Lordship of Christ: The Expression and Witness of Jesus Christ’s Authority over Every Believer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lordship of Christ: The Expression and Witness of Jesus Christ’s Authority over Every Believer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories