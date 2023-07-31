Chuck Donnel’s Newly Released “THE ONLY SOLUTION AGAINST THE GREAT RESET IS RIGHT IN OUR BIBLE” is a Clarion Call for a Return to God’s Word
“THE ONLY SOLUTION AGAINST THE GREAT RESET IS RIGHT IN OUR BIBLE,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chuck Donnel, is a fascinating examination of key scripture relevant to our current world and modern challenges to maintaining the integrity of Christianity.
Tehachapi, CA, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “THE ONLY SOLUTION AGAINST THE GREAT RESET IS RIGHT IN OUR BIBLE”: a potent argument for a rejuvenation of the church. “THE ONLY SOLUTION AGAINST THE GREAT RESET IS RIGHT IN OUR BIBLE” is the creation of published author Chuck Donnel, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who resides in the Tehachapi Mountains and works as a successful self-employed designer and builder.
Donnel shares, “The great reset is the most evil coalition of government, big business and wicked people ever in the history of the world. We’re facing forces that challenge everything the God of the Bible stands for. But sadly we have the weakest church in history that has been lulled to sleep with perverted end times teachings that cut Israel out of their promised spiritual and physical restoration and have skipped to thinking what is happening today is the anti christ setting up his rule. The church thought Stalin and Hitler were the anti christ too. Current churchianity has also changed grace into unashamed immortality. This book corrects those dangerous teachings with hundreds of scriptures both in the New and the Old Testament, and propels the readers into their own Bibles to rekindle their relationship with the real God of the Scriptures to easily win this crucial battle. Jesus asked if He would find faith on the earth when He returns. This book is intended to sweep away unbelief and get every believer crying out to the Father to avenge us of this powerful enemy as Christ taught in Luke 18:1-8.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chuck Donnel’s new book will challenge readers to step away from complacencies and embrace God’s truths.
Consumers can purchase “THE ONLY SOLUTION AGAINST THE GREAT RESET IS RIGHT IN OUR BIBLE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “THE ONLY SOLUTION AGAINST THE GREAT RESET IS RIGHT IN OUR BIBLE,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
