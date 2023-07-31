Jessica Williamson’s Newly Released “Who Do You Say That I Am?” is a Heartfelt Celebration of All God Offers
“Who Do You Say That I Am?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Williamson, is a warm and uplifting discussion of the names of Jesus found within the Gospel of John for young readers.
Trinidad, CO, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Who Do You Say That I Am?”: a vibrant resource for helping upcoming generations lay the foundation for a life of fulfilling faith. “Who Do You Say That I Am?” is the creation of published author Jessica Williamson, who was born in England and now lives in Colorado, USA, with her husband, Ira, and five children, Jacob, Caleb, Zachary, Levi, and Martha.
Williamson shares, “You say… I Am the Light of the World. Your light shows us beautiful things. There are no shadows or scary things hiding. Your light shows us safe paths. Adventure in God’s creation and explore, through the eyes of children, the great I Am names of Jesus in John’s gospel.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Williamson’s new book features delightful artwork crafted by Jacob Williamson.
Consumers can purchase “Who Do You Say That I Am?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who Do You Say That I Am?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
