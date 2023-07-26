Spencer Savings Bank Awards $37,500 in Scholarships to Local High School Students

Spencer Savings Bank has awarded $37,500 in scholarships to local high school graduates in New Jersey, each receiving a $1,500 scholarship for college tuition assistance. The bank's scholarship program, which began in 2002, has awarded over $600,000 to deserving students since then. The Class of 2023 received certificates and attended a scholarship ceremony at the bank's financial center in Elmwood Park, NJ.