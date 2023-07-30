Integrative Thinking Training Platform Launched by Grandomastery.com
Grandomastery.com is an Integrative Thinking Training Platform that enriches the learning experience for educators and advanced English language learners. The platform makes use of non-traditional learning methodologies, nurtures creativity, and enhances resourceful problem-solving skills through an eclectic range of activities.
London, United Kingdom, July 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Grandomastery.com has officially launched its Integrative Thinking Training platform catering to educators and advanced English language learners. The platform's core focus is on promoting non-traditional learning approaches, fostering creativity, and cultivating resourceful problem-solving skills among its users.
Unlike conventional quizzes and standardized learning methods, Grandomastery.com sets itself apart by valuing daring creativity and individual opinions, irrespective of any inherent contradictions. The platform seeks to celebrate the richness of real-life experiences and original findings, recording and acknowledging participants' bright solutions and insightful insights, thus fostering a vibrant community of learners and creators.
Alexander Popov, founder of Grandomastery.com and a TESOL certified English educator with eighteen years of experience, identified a critical need to address limitations observed within traditional educational paradigms. In his experience, structured tasks often lack enthusiasm, while unexpected and diverse topics tend to captivate and engage participants more effectively. To bridge the gap between traditional assessments and evaluating creativity effectively, Grandomastery.com introduced thousands of thought-provoking questions to inspire hiring managers and assess candidates' thinking flexibility in non-standard interviews.
The intentional randomness infused into Grandomastery.com's content is designed to steer clear of banality, burnout, and monotony. This feature, unique to the platform, encourages spontaneity and quick reactivity, key attributes that contribute to resourceful and constructive problem-solving across various activities.
One of the noteworthy differentiators of Grandomastery.com's approach lies in its emphasis on autonomy, free-thinking, and active participation. The platform reimagines the role of educators, transforming them into "grandomasters" who act as facilitators for learners to independently explore and create concepts that inspire and amuse their peers.
"We were inspired by the inefficiency of traditional textbooks, which often present outdated and simplified representations of society. Moreover, we observed a minimal emphasis on nurturing creativity and evaluating the quality of results in modern educational systems," shared Alexander Popov. "Our platform seeks to fill this gap by promoting a diverse range of tasks, emerging concepts, and an emphasis on abstractions, providing an innovative and refreshing learning experience."
Grandomastery.com offers a straightforward user experience with its user-friendly interface and simplicity of operation through just two buttons - "CYCLE" and "RANDOM." The platform alleviates the need for time-consuming preparation, allowing facilitators to embrace spontaneity, thereby ensuring a unique and engaging learning journey for participants.
By harnessing the power of its "RANDOM" button, Grandomastery.com enables users to generate a vast array of randomized activities from 36 types, each having a weight that determines its frequency of appearance. Additionally, users can revisit activities by clicking on their respective titles or opt for a full-time session exploring all 36 activities in random order using the "CYCLE" button.
Grandomastery.com addresses critical challenges faced by the modern courseware and edutainment industry, such as inadequate speaking exercises, overreliance on generic visual content, and limited creativity in exercises with predefined correct answers. The platform's commitment to providing non-traditional solutions aligns with the growing demand for creativity skills in the labor market.
As an accredited CPD platform, Grandomastery.com adds to its credibility and recognition by issuing certificates to experts, trainees, partners, educators, and active members through accredible.com, allowing easy certificate upload and sharing on platforms like LinkedIn and other social media sites.
Grandomastery.com also actively demonstrates that edutainment extends beyond gamification, online awards, animated effects, and augmented reality. By promoting an environment where teachers and students experience activities simultaneously, the platform bridges the perception gap and fosters a deeper understanding of students' perspectives.
Unlike conventional quizzes and standardized learning methods, Grandomastery.com sets itself apart by valuing daring creativity and individual opinions, irrespective of any inherent contradictions. The platform seeks to celebrate the richness of real-life experiences and original findings, recording and acknowledging participants' bright solutions and insightful insights, thus fostering a vibrant community of learners and creators.
Alexander Popov, founder of Grandomastery.com and a TESOL certified English educator with eighteen years of experience, identified a critical need to address limitations observed within traditional educational paradigms. In his experience, structured tasks often lack enthusiasm, while unexpected and diverse topics tend to captivate and engage participants more effectively. To bridge the gap between traditional assessments and evaluating creativity effectively, Grandomastery.com introduced thousands of thought-provoking questions to inspire hiring managers and assess candidates' thinking flexibility in non-standard interviews.
The intentional randomness infused into Grandomastery.com's content is designed to steer clear of banality, burnout, and monotony. This feature, unique to the platform, encourages spontaneity and quick reactivity, key attributes that contribute to resourceful and constructive problem-solving across various activities.
One of the noteworthy differentiators of Grandomastery.com's approach lies in its emphasis on autonomy, free-thinking, and active participation. The platform reimagines the role of educators, transforming them into "grandomasters" who act as facilitators for learners to independently explore and create concepts that inspire and amuse their peers.
"We were inspired by the inefficiency of traditional textbooks, which often present outdated and simplified representations of society. Moreover, we observed a minimal emphasis on nurturing creativity and evaluating the quality of results in modern educational systems," shared Alexander Popov. "Our platform seeks to fill this gap by promoting a diverse range of tasks, emerging concepts, and an emphasis on abstractions, providing an innovative and refreshing learning experience."
Grandomastery.com offers a straightforward user experience with its user-friendly interface and simplicity of operation through just two buttons - "CYCLE" and "RANDOM." The platform alleviates the need for time-consuming preparation, allowing facilitators to embrace spontaneity, thereby ensuring a unique and engaging learning journey for participants.
By harnessing the power of its "RANDOM" button, Grandomastery.com enables users to generate a vast array of randomized activities from 36 types, each having a weight that determines its frequency of appearance. Additionally, users can revisit activities by clicking on their respective titles or opt for a full-time session exploring all 36 activities in random order using the "CYCLE" button.
Grandomastery.com addresses critical challenges faced by the modern courseware and edutainment industry, such as inadequate speaking exercises, overreliance on generic visual content, and limited creativity in exercises with predefined correct answers. The platform's commitment to providing non-traditional solutions aligns with the growing demand for creativity skills in the labor market.
As an accredited CPD platform, Grandomastery.com adds to its credibility and recognition by issuing certificates to experts, trainees, partners, educators, and active members through accredible.com, allowing easy certificate upload and sharing on platforms like LinkedIn and other social media sites.
Grandomastery.com also actively demonstrates that edutainment extends beyond gamification, online awards, animated effects, and augmented reality. By promoting an environment where teachers and students experience activities simultaneously, the platform bridges the perception gap and fosters a deeper understanding of students' perspectives.
Contact
GrandomasteryContact
Alexander Popov
+595 992 385 509
www.grandomastery.com/
Alexander Popov
+595 992 385 509
www.grandomastery.com/
Categories