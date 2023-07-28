Author Crane Whitmore’s New Book, "Star Crew: Battle of Noctuu," Follows a Small Band of Heroes Who Are Brought to an Alien World in Order to Serve a Greater Cause
Recent release “Star Crew: Battle of Noctuu,” from Page Publishing author Crane Whitmore, is a stirring tale that follows the lives of a small group of survivors who, after managing to survive nuclear fallout on Earth, find themselves kidnapped and brought to an alien world where they are dragged into an intergalactic conflict.
New York, NY, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Crane Whitmore, a native of Northern California who currently resides in Tennessee, has completed his new book, “Star Crew: Battle of Noctuu”: a gripping and engaging science-fiction adventure that finds a small group of humans who are taken to a new alien planet based upon their unique set of skills and pulled into an interstellar war.
Whitmore writes, “A nuclear war, the war of all wars, desolated Earth the way we once knew it. The few lone people that had survived the catastrophic event sought out refuge at the bottom of canyons to avoid the toxicity and radiation above. Every day, many prayed for some sort of sign, some ray of hope that would come save them from their dire situation. Food was scarce and staying alive was even tougher. Help would come from unexpected sources.
“Nobody ever truly believes in extraterrestrials until they're standing right in front of you. And even then, it is not totally believable.
“A misfit group of people that survived the war, are kidnapped to help a much larger universal cause. One that none of them ever knew existed. A few of the surviving earthlings are carefully selected due to each one of the skills that they possessed prior to the big war. An ex-navy seal, a former showgirl, a doctor, an escaped prison inmate, a former Olympic champion, and a biker gang member, despite their differences, are forced to come together quickly as they are abducted one by one and thrust into a world of unknown.
“They come to meet an alien general, short in stature and skin the color of night, who is the leader of a galactic army assembled of beings from many different planets. It doesn't take long to realize the mysterious general is full of deceit, espionage, and lies ... It's difficult for them to know whether to trust the small alien since he treats them well initially or to flee and figure things out for themselves. They travel to many different planets to gather information and skillsets that they will need to defeat a much larger threat than they had originally thought that looms in their future.”
Published by Page Publishing, Crane Whitmore’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey across galaxies as five seemingly strangers are brought together in a fight against an alien threat. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Star Crew: Battle of Noctuu” is sure to keep readers spellbound and desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Star Crew: Battle of Noctuu” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
