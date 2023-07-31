Author Asa Hosmer’s New Book, "Crucible’s Quest," is a Thrilling Supernatural Tale That Follows Two Werewolves Who Lose Their Way in Middle Earth
Recent release “Crucible’s Quest,” from Page Publishing author Asa Hosmer, introduces Crucible and Cinnamontail, two werewolves who lose their way in the world of Middle Earth and befriend a raven.
Swedesboro, NJ, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Asa Hosmer has completed his new book, “Crucible’s Quest”: a supernatural work about two werewolves trying to find their way throughout Middle Earth. A raven befriends them and helps send them on their adventures throughout Middle Earth.
Author Asa Hosmer is a father of one daughter. He was a custodial engineer for thirty-four years, a firefighter for twenty-eight years, and a Boy Scout leader for forty years. He has served his community all his life.
Hosmer writes, “High above a densely thick forest covered in a thin veil of fog, a raven flew. He was as black as coal and as large as had ever been seen in all of Middle Earth. His feathers shined in the sunlight as he flew out of the corner of the raven’s eye. He could see a tree. It was large and full. Suddenly, the tree started to shake violently as if someone was trying to tear the tree out of the ground. The tree shook back and forth, to and fro. Branches and leaves fell from the tree, and then the tree finally went down hard as the raven flew over the forest. He heard a loud wailing and growling coming from the forest floor.”
Published by Page Publishing, Asa Hosmer’s imaginative tale invites readers to come along on the werewolves’ journey.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase “Crucible’s Quest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
