A Riveting and Spiritual Conclusion to Lumi Ellos’s "the Misfits" Trilogy Where One Time Friends Torn Apart by a Transgendered Child Are Forced to Face Each Other Again
The Finale of Lumi Ellos’s “The Misfits” trilogy is a gut wrenching, but at the same time inspirational, conclusion to the story of two great warrior friends who were divided by transgendered issues but who are forced to face each other again after tragedy strikes.
New York, NY, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The separation of two once great military friends, a separation caused by the romance of one's son with the transgendered daughter of the other, concludes when tragedy strikes in the Finale of Lumi Ellos’s “The Misfits” trilogy.
"John finds himself paralyzed with emotion in a hospital waiting room as he inwardly wants to support his injured son but at the same time, not change his values and give anyone the impression that he is now okay with his son dating a transgendered queer. Father Whelan, a steadfast preacher known to all, recognizes John’s confusion and whispers in his ear, 'John, you need to know with certainty that God loves you and that Jesus loves you for who you are. God knows everything about you. He is proud of you. God loves brave soldiers. He knows what led you to your present feelings. I must let you in on a little secret. Even though I support Nikki, AJ, and now Roger, I don’t know for sure that I am correct in the eyes of God. The Bible doesn’t tell us, in my opinion, how to handle these situations. We can only do what we think is best. It seems like everyone is now against you, but you may not be wrong in your thoughts. I don’t know what the truth is either. I did my investigation and came to my present conclusions based on what I found out. I ask you to do the same. Maybe you will reach the same conclusions I did, or maybe your present beliefs will be reaffirmed. I don’t know. What I believe, though, is that God cherishes honesty and integrity more than absolute correctness. Approach this situation with an open mind and an open heart and see what you come up with. Don’t become disheartened.' Father Whelan’s words are only the beginning of a tumultuous but ultimately spiritual conclusion to the Misfits trilogy."
Readers who wish to experience this striking work can purchase "The Misfits: A Tale of T-Girls, Priests, Warriors, and Special Children: Finale" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
