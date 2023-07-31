Author Ordelda Julmat’s New Book, "Dare Me! How Dare Me?" is a Faith-Based Read That Explores How Vital a Commitment to God and Oneself is to Survive the Trials of Life

Recent release “Dare Me! How Dare Me?” from Covenant Books author Ordelda Julmat, is a thought-provoking tale that explores the realities of the world through the author’s own perspectives. Starting out with a childlike exploration of her world and her dream soul mate, the author presents her family background and how a good foundation in relying on God helped her through all of life’s obstacles.