Author Ordelda Julmat’s New Book, "Dare Me! How Dare Me?" is a Faith-Based Read That Explores How Vital a Commitment to God and Oneself is to Survive the Trials of Life
Recent release “Dare Me! How Dare Me?” from Covenant Books author Ordelda Julmat, is a thought-provoking tale that explores the realities of the world through the author’s own perspectives. Starting out with a childlike exploration of her world and her dream soul mate, the author presents her family background and how a good foundation in relying on God helped her through all of life’s obstacles.
New York, NY, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ordelda Julmat is naturally creative. Just look at her Pen Name! Ordelda is coined by using letters from her three sons first names, as a way of including them in her work. Julmat is from her real name Julette Matcham.
You see she favors uniqueness! So just imagine what is included in this new release “Dare Me! How Dare Me?”: An inspiring tale that explores happiness, dreams, hardships and realistic experiences that the author creatively captures in a humorous way.
A shy child while growing up author Ordelda Julmat was raised in a very strict religious setting. Along with the church background, she attended Carron Hall Vocational School, a boarding facility which helped to mold her into woman-hood. Originally a teacher, the author was trained at the Shortwood Teacher’s College, later attended the University of the West Indies in Jamaica where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work and Human Resources. After migrating to the United States, obtained an Associate degree in nursing.
She later received a diploma from The Institute of Childrens’ Literature, which enhanced her writing ability. In her spare time, she not only enjoys writing but also loves singing and dancing which fosters her childlike spirit.
Ordelda shares, “I am sure we can all relate to and are interested in reading about the struggles others have encountered throughout life, which will help to encourage and motivate us to keep the faith and not succumb to the pressures of life.
“This is the book to read. Once you start reading, it will hardly leave your hand, unless taking a break as you pause to laugh, ponder and reminisce on your own experiences”
Ordelda Julmat’s new book will encourage readers of all backgrounds to realize; that it takes personal commitment to empower themselves and rise above any situation or difficulties. Through sharing her writings, Ordelda hopes to remind her readers to maintain their focus on God in all aspects of life and never stop praying even when times are tough.
Readers can purchase “Dare Me! How Dare me?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house-based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
