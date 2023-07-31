Author Hannah M. Burt’s New Book, "The Animals' Poem Book," is an Adorable Series of Poems Centered Around Ten Stuffed Animals & Their Observations Throughout Their Days

Recent release “The Animals' Poem Book,” from Covenant Books author Hannah M. Burt, provides a collection of poems that are based around the daily lives of ten different stuffed animals, all with unique personalities and interests that influence how they see the world around them. From rainy days to delicious meals, the author lovingly shares what each day and new experience is like for each animal.