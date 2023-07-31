Author Hannah M. Burt’s New Book, "The Animals' Poem Book," is an Adorable Series of Poems Centered Around Ten Stuffed Animals & Their Observations Throughout Their Days
Recent release “The Animals' Poem Book,” from Covenant Books author Hannah M. Burt, provides a collection of poems that are based around the daily lives of ten different stuffed animals, all with unique personalities and interests that influence how they see the world around them. From rainy days to delicious meals, the author lovingly shares what each day and new experience is like for each animal.
Goodland, MN, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hannah M. Burt, who loves reading, drawing, volleyball, and above all, writing, has completed her new book at just fifteen years old, “The Animals' Poem Book”: a charming assortment of poems and short stories written from the perspective of ten stuffed animals that reflect upon all different sorts of topics for readers of all ages.
“Have you ever known a stuffed animal?” writes Hannah. “I know several. The animals I know are very special, for if you stop for a moment, listen to them, and use your imagination, you may just find that they can speak.
“Join the ten animals—Lammy, Fleece, Penny, Prince, Max, Paul, Blueberry, Gussy, Pouch, and Joey—as they create fun poems and rhymes about boring rainy days, waiting for their dinner, and even about each other. But will the dogs, Penny and Prince, ever learn to get along? And will Paul, the small bear, ever be able to reach the honey in the beehives high in the trees? And for goodness’ sake, will someone tell middle-aged Gussy that she’s not really from the Middle Ages?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hannah M. Burt’s new book is a delightful tale that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers from all walks of life, as they experience these engaging and inspiring poems.
Readers can purchase “The Animals' Poem Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
