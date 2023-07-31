Author JaQuan Readus’s New Book, “Pearls and Swine,” is a Stunning True Account of the Author's Journey to Free Himself from His Harrowing Past for a Brighter Life
Recent release “Pearls and Swine,” from Newman Springs Publishing author JaQuan Readus, is an inspiring and emotionally explosive memoir that explores how the author found salvation in the Lord and managed to direct his life away from the bondage of his painful past to seek a brighter future of physical and spiritual freedom.
Birmingham, AL, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- JaQuan Readus, who has learned to honor and respect God, loves the church, and enjoys serving people, has completed his new book, “Pearls and Swine”: a stirring collection of journal entries and reflections that follow the author as he grapples with the struggles of his past while striving for spiritual freedom while incarcerated.
“The past has the power to shape the present and affect the future,” writes Readus. “My life was driven by a past that held the present hostage and my future seemed hopeless. A past that was painful and dark. I felt as if I somehow deserved what I was going through. It was all my fault, and there was no other explanation. (That was far from the truth.) I found myself imprisoned physically and spiritually.
“I found freedom and saw for the first time that I wasn’t alone and that I have the ability to help someone else to find the same freedom.
“This is the hope of my story—to help someone else to find true freedom.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, JaQuan Readus’s stirring tale is a profound story of hope, and the pursuit of freedom from the demons in one’s past. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Readus weaves an intimate self-portrait, inviting readers to journey through his very soul to discover how the author managed to rise above his life’s challenges and take control of his future through the help of the Lord.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Pearls and Swine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
