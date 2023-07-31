Author JaQuan Readus’s New Book, “Pearls and Swine,” is a Stunning True Account of the Author's Journey to Free Himself from His Harrowing Past for a Brighter Life

Recent release “Pearls and Swine,” from Newman Springs Publishing author JaQuan Readus, is an inspiring and emotionally explosive memoir that explores how the author found salvation in the Lord and managed to direct his life away from the bondage of his painful past to seek a brighter future of physical and spiritual freedom.