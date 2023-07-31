Author Cynthia Brown Morgan’s New Book, "The Girl from Tompkins Projects," Explores the Author's Struggles Throughout Life and How She Persevered Through It All

Recent release “The Girl from Tompkins Projects,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cynthia Brown Morgan, is a stirring account of the author's childhood through her teenage and adult years in which she faced a difficult road of drug addiction and abuse. Through her writings, Morgan hopes her story will help the younger generation avoid the same mistakes she made along the way.