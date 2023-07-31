Author Cynthia Brown Morgan’s New Book, "The Girl from Tompkins Projects," Explores the Author's Struggles Throughout Life and How She Persevered Through It All
Recent release “The Girl from Tompkins Projects,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cynthia Brown Morgan, is a stirring account of the author's childhood through her teenage and adult years in which she faced a difficult road of drug addiction and abuse. Through her writings, Morgan hopes her story will help the younger generation avoid the same mistakes she made along the way.
Brooklyn, NY, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Brown Morgan, a widow, and a loving mother and grandmother who retired from the Wildlife Conservation Society after eighteen years of service, has completed her new book, “The Girl from Tompkins Projects”: a gripping memoir that details the author’s childhood while growing up in the Tompkins Projects of Brooklyn, New York, and how she fought to survive the struggles of drug addiction and abuse throughout her adulthood.
“After reading my book, I hope you will walk away with insight, wisdom, and knowledge and pass this book down to the younger generations,” shared Morgan. “I want to keep them from making major mistakes. I want to show anyone who has a drug, alcohol, or any other addiction that they can defeat the beast in them and the monkey on their back. My intention is to help someone learn from my mistakes before they create too many of their own. My mistakes are entwined with the mistakes of others. I will show my good, bad, and ugly side. At the end of my story, you will see that the mean streets were the beast, and God redirected a Black queen.
“If you can defeat drug, alcohol, verbal, and physical abuse and the pain of being broken from losing loved ones and broken relationships and come out on the other side, standing, there will be not much in life that will come along that you can’t conquer, overcome, and gain strength from. You can overcome life’s hard pit stops. Pain is not meant to break a person. In the end, I was restored by my pain and became stronger.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cynthia Brown Morgan’s compelling tale is a unique, firsthand account of what life was like growing up in Bed-Stuy, and the lessons she learned along the way while overcoming life’s challenges. Thought-provoking and deeply emotional, Morgan weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to inspire readers and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Girl from Tompkins Projects” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
