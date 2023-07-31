Thomas White’s New Book, "The Year of the Fire," is a Thrilling Read About a Student Who Accepts a Summer Job in Fire Suppression, Unaware of the Turmoil That Lies Ahead
Recent release “The Year of the Fire,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas White, is a captivating book partly inspired by the author’s own experience working summers with the U.S. Forest Service. In this exciting novel, College student Bill Pengallen accepts a job on a fire suppression crew and is met with the equal threat of human violence and devastating flames.
New York, NY, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Thomas White, a retired musician and fifth-generation Californian who put himself through college by working on a U.S. Forest Service fire suppression crew himself, has completed his new book, “The Year of the Fire”: a gripping and potent testament to the sheer power of a forest fire’s path of destruction.
White writes in his novel, “I left my home town of Nevada City—firmly ensconced in the foothills of Northern California, despite its name—that morning. Dad told me that with all of the freeway construction over the ‘Hill,’ (a folksy misnomer for that exhausting stretch of granitic High Sierra from the foothills east to summit), it would probably take me well over two hours to land in Truckee, a railroading town just east of Donner Pass, and headquarters for my summer job with the Forest Service.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas White’s electrifying tale follows a young college student named Bill Pengallen. The year is 1960, and Bill has accepted a summer job working on a fire suppression crew in the mountain town of Truckee, California. On the job, Bill befriends a pre-Med student named Mike Cameron who would eventually become an integral part of his life. It is the third driest summer in recorded Truckee history, and the area is a total tinderbox.
Complicating their summer job, an Interstate highway is being carved out through the area, and fire threatens the livelihood of the ranchers and loggers. Tensions are already running high when flames begin to break out. It escalates into one of the most disastrous fires California has ever seen, and it will soon prove to change the lives of everyone involved.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Year of the Fire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
White writes in his novel, “I left my home town of Nevada City—firmly ensconced in the foothills of Northern California, despite its name—that morning. Dad told me that with all of the freeway construction over the ‘Hill,’ (a folksy misnomer for that exhausting stretch of granitic High Sierra from the foothills east to summit), it would probably take me well over two hours to land in Truckee, a railroading town just east of Donner Pass, and headquarters for my summer job with the Forest Service.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas White’s electrifying tale follows a young college student named Bill Pengallen. The year is 1960, and Bill has accepted a summer job working on a fire suppression crew in the mountain town of Truckee, California. On the job, Bill befriends a pre-Med student named Mike Cameron who would eventually become an integral part of his life. It is the third driest summer in recorded Truckee history, and the area is a total tinderbox.
Complicating their summer job, an Interstate highway is being carved out through the area, and fire threatens the livelihood of the ranchers and loggers. Tensions are already running high when flames begin to break out. It escalates into one of the most disastrous fires California has ever seen, and it will soon prove to change the lives of everyone involved.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Year of the Fire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories