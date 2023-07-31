Maureen McGuire Bosley’s Newly Released "God Speaks" is a Collection of Deeply Spiritual Writings That Draw from the Holy Spirit
“God Speaks,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maureen McGuire Bosley, is a thought-provoking selection of divine writings that occurred to the author over the course of four years during deep prayer.
New York, NY, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Speaks”: a heartfelt celebration of a woman’s devoted connection with her savior. “God Speaks” is the creation of published author Maureen McGuire Bosley, a dedicated wife and mother of five who returned to the Lord in October of 2020.
Bosley shares, “God speaks, 'Please be aware of all the corruption in the world, all lies and untruths. Prepare to accept no excuse for people who lie or indulge in deceptive practices. Be on guard against people who will distort the truth in order to further their own interest. These people are a travesty against all society. They purge innocent people and ruin innocent lives. Be prepared to accept the truth no matter how difficult it may be.
“'Through faith the truth becomes known. When the truth becomes known, the person to whom truth is revealed gains knowledge. Then the knowledge of that truth revealed through faith serves to develop the understanding of that individual. Remember this word of the Lord. Faith begets truth. From truth is born knowledge, through knowledge, understanding. Through understanding wisdom is born. Wisdom is that understanding which enables a person to know the truth of My holy word through faith. From this fountain of wisdom comes forth all inspiration of the Holy Spirit.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maureen McGuire Bosley’s new book will challenge readers to open themselves to the guiding wisdom of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “God Speaks” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Speaks,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bosley shares, “God speaks, 'Please be aware of all the corruption in the world, all lies and untruths. Prepare to accept no excuse for people who lie or indulge in deceptive practices. Be on guard against people who will distort the truth in order to further their own interest. These people are a travesty against all society. They purge innocent people and ruin innocent lives. Be prepared to accept the truth no matter how difficult it may be.
“'Through faith the truth becomes known. When the truth becomes known, the person to whom truth is revealed gains knowledge. Then the knowledge of that truth revealed through faith serves to develop the understanding of that individual. Remember this word of the Lord. Faith begets truth. From truth is born knowledge, through knowledge, understanding. Through understanding wisdom is born. Wisdom is that understanding which enables a person to know the truth of My holy word through faith. From this fountain of wisdom comes forth all inspiration of the Holy Spirit.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maureen McGuire Bosley’s new book will challenge readers to open themselves to the guiding wisdom of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “God Speaks” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Speaks,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories