Charles Misori’s Newly Released "Facts and Interpretation: A Prayer Manual for Prayer Warriors" is an Encouraging Resource for Learning How to Effectively Pray
“Facts and Interpretation: A Prayer Manual for Prayer Warriors,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Misori, is a message of encouragement regarding the importance of praying for more than just earthly matters.
Forney, TX, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Facts and Interpretation: A Prayer Manual for Prayer Warriors”: a guide to learning how to be an effective intercessor. “Facts and Interpretation: A Prayer Manual for Prayer Warriors” is the creation of published author Charles Misori, a family nurse practitioner with a PhD in community health who has served as a prayer coordinator for well over thirteen years in his local SDA church in Alabama. He also has provided spiritual services as the chaplain for the North Alabama Prayer Federation for well over ten years. In addition, he is an ordained Elder in the Seventh-day Adventist church.
Misori shares, “Some people believe that there is a difference (albeit inconsiderable) between a Christian and a believer. They argue that a Christian has not completely understood the valid, valuable, and invaluable role that the Holy Spirit plays in serving Christ. They aver that a believer, on the other hand, is a Christian who has learned and developed a conviction born from experience that, without a daily contact and yielding to the Holy Spirit, could not be true to God, let alone communicate with Him.
“The question is, are you willing, hungry, and determined to communicate with God on behalf of lost souls in ways that would enrich your participation and discipline your understanding about the great commission as a prayer warrior?
“Prayer warriors are believers who have made a conscious effort to intercede for lost souls and to reach the world for Christ. They believe and have this inveterate conviction that prayer undergirds witnessing, and witnessing cultivates a culture of absolute and undeviating dependence on the Holy Spirit. They also believe that the church exists to witness for Christ.
“This book is about the Holy Spirit and His influence on all aspects of prayer. That is why any church qua church that does not have a group of dedicated men and women whose avowed mission is to pray for souls (prayer warriors) is making itself irrelevant in preparing for the second return of Christ.
“As you read, whether it is the chapter on prayer and the knowledge of God, prayer and the will of God, prayer and praise, prayer and faith, prayer and witnessing, prayer and the sovereignty of God, or secret prayer, you will discover, as I did, that the Holy Spirit stands ready to transform your own life because 'He that watereth shall himself be watered' is an inflexible Biblical principle.
“My hope is that the Holy Spirit will not only fight for His outcomes as you read and apply these principles in your own life but also leaven your conviction.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Misori’s new book is an informative resource for believers in any stage of their spiritual growth that offers insight applicable to personal and group prayer practices.
Consumers can purchase “Facts and Interpretation: A Prayer Manual for Prayer Warriors” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Facts and Interpretation: A Prayer Manual for Prayer Warriors,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Misori shares, “Some people believe that there is a difference (albeit inconsiderable) between a Christian and a believer. They argue that a Christian has not completely understood the valid, valuable, and invaluable role that the Holy Spirit plays in serving Christ. They aver that a believer, on the other hand, is a Christian who has learned and developed a conviction born from experience that, without a daily contact and yielding to the Holy Spirit, could not be true to God, let alone communicate with Him.
“The question is, are you willing, hungry, and determined to communicate with God on behalf of lost souls in ways that would enrich your participation and discipline your understanding about the great commission as a prayer warrior?
“Prayer warriors are believers who have made a conscious effort to intercede for lost souls and to reach the world for Christ. They believe and have this inveterate conviction that prayer undergirds witnessing, and witnessing cultivates a culture of absolute and undeviating dependence on the Holy Spirit. They also believe that the church exists to witness for Christ.
“This book is about the Holy Spirit and His influence on all aspects of prayer. That is why any church qua church that does not have a group of dedicated men and women whose avowed mission is to pray for souls (prayer warriors) is making itself irrelevant in preparing for the second return of Christ.
“As you read, whether it is the chapter on prayer and the knowledge of God, prayer and the will of God, prayer and praise, prayer and faith, prayer and witnessing, prayer and the sovereignty of God, or secret prayer, you will discover, as I did, that the Holy Spirit stands ready to transform your own life because 'He that watereth shall himself be watered' is an inflexible Biblical principle.
“My hope is that the Holy Spirit will not only fight for His outcomes as you read and apply these principles in your own life but also leaven your conviction.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Misori’s new book is an informative resource for believers in any stage of their spiritual growth that offers insight applicable to personal and group prayer practices.
Consumers can purchase “Facts and Interpretation: A Prayer Manual for Prayer Warriors” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Facts and Interpretation: A Prayer Manual for Prayer Warriors,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories