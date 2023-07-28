Michael Alan Brown’s Newly Released “Christianity 2.0: NOW IT CAN BE TOLD” is a Clear Call to Action for Modern Christians
“Christianity 2.0: NOW IT CAN BE TOLD,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Alan Brown, is an impactful message of the struggle of the modern church and the need for a return to biblically based worship.
New York, NY, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Christianity 2.0: NOW IT CAN BE TOLD”: a message of hope and encouragement for upcoming generations. “Christianity 2.0: NOW IT CAN BE TOLD” is the creation of published author Michael Alan Brown, who graduated from the Academy of the New Church in Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania. He moved on to the United States Air Force as a navigator flying top secret missions in the Cold War. He graduated from Columbia University and went on to a career in teaching and counseling.
Brown shares, “We cry for help! The coronavirus dark cloud of death is here. When will the pandemic be gone? We need heaven’s help. The old church is dying. Christianity 2.0 is here. It teaches how to build a new church for all.
“God’s love is always near us, to inspire and to save us. God speaks to us in the Bible, the Word of God, and the teachings for the new church. These teachings include the rational spiritual works of Secrets of Heaven and the widely read teaching of Heaven and Hell. These are two of the eighteen spiritual works recorded by Emanuel Swedenborg, who called himself the 'servant of the Lord.'
“The time has come to go to move forward. Sacred Scripture tells us a modern exodus will be bringing us together in spirit. Let us gather as one. The time has come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Alan Brown’s new book will challenge readers to take a hard look at the current course of today’s church and evaluate what steps need to be taken to maintain God’s intentions.
Consumers can purchase “Christianity 2.0: NOW IT CAN BE TOLD” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christianity 2.0: NOW IT CAN BE TOLD,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
