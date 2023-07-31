Betty Raymond Gubler’s Newly Released "God’s ‘good Morning’: The Spiritual Journey of a Mother Raising a Special Needs Child" is a Potent Family Biography
“God’s ‘Good Morning’: The Spiritual Journey of a Mother Raising a Special Needs Child,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Betty Raymond Gubler, is a heartfelt celebration of a mother’s love and devotion as the author recounts the highs and lows of raising a child with special needs.
Limerick, PA, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s ‘Good Morning’: The Spiritual Journey of a Mother Raising a Special Needs Child”: an uplifting message of comfort for anyone navigating a similar road. “God’s ‘Good Morning’: The Spiritual Journey of a Mother Raising a Special Needs Child” is the creation of published author Betty Raymond Gubler, a loving wife who graduated from GSTC in Gorham, Maine (now called the University of Southern Maine), and then worked on a master’s degree in English at BYU in Provo, Utah, where she was also a graduate assistant in the English Department. Then she taught English classes at Nanyang University the year her husband was a Fulbright student in Singapore and later taught English classes at Utah Tech. Gubler served the majority of her career at BYU-Hawaii where she taught English for twenty-three years before retiring.
Gubler shares, “The manuscript of God’s ‘Good Morning’ is just what the subtitle claims. It is a retelling of my spiritual journey raising an autistic son who is now fifty-four years old. Our son lives at home with his parents and will do so until my husband Greg and I become incapable of parenting him due to old age or our passing at which time, our son will live with his sister. Thus, this relationship is a lifelong commitment. This manuscript is a story of the growth of faith, hope, and love. My intention of writing such a manuscript is that of my desire to share with other parents of a special needs child my experiences dealing with this daunting challenge. This is not a clinical manuscript, but rather a manuscript of personal growth from shock, despair, and discouragement to acceptance, peace, and joy and reveals the miraculous healing of my broken spirit. Although this manuscript is written for parents of special needs children, it would also be found inspiring by a general audience of readers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty Raymond Gubler’s new book shares a deeply personal story filled with hope and honesty.
Consumers can purchase “God’s ‘Good Morning’: The Spiritual Journey of a Mother Raising a Special Needs Child” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s ‘Good Morning’: The Spiritual Journey of a Mother Raising a Special Needs Child,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
