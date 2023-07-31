Chase R. Hollie’s Newly Released “A McCormic Project: The Unfinished Project” is the Second Installment to an Exciting Search for Identity and Truth
“A McCormic Project: The Unfinished Project,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chase R. Hollie, is an engaging journey of discovery that finds Kyle McCormic on a path of self-discovery and unexpected twists of fate.
Madisonville, KY, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A McCormic Project: The Unfinished Project”: a gripping continuation of one man’s challenging fight to find out who he truly is. “A McCormic Project: The Unfinished Project” is the creation of published author Chase R. Hollie.
Hollie shares, “Welcome to my world as I open my heart to everyone in sharing my own life experiences through storytelling. I want to navigate you through the life of Kyle McCormic as he deals with his identity crisis, troubles with forgiving those from his past, overcoming the obstacles of life ahead, and more in the second part of his life story, The Unfinished Project.
“Now that Kyle knows the truth, what will he decide? How will he deal with what he has discovered? He now has the power to shape his environment around him. It is on Kyle to decide what path he will choose to produce the future he longs for. It is my desire to share with you many twists and turns that we all have gone through, giving you a plethora of viewpoints. Allow yourself to open your heart by not only placing yourself in the shoes of the main character but to also identify with many others in this story.
“The Unfinished Project is the second book in a trilogy of stories that deal with love, forgiveness, identity, redemption, and so much more that we face in our lives today. Let this story bless you as you enjoy this read.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chase R. Hollie’s new book will captivate audiences as they race to discover secrets unknown even to Kyle himself.
Consumers can purchase “A McCormic Project: The Unfinished Project” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A McCormic Project: The Unfinished Project,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hollie shares, “Welcome to my world as I open my heart to everyone in sharing my own life experiences through storytelling. I want to navigate you through the life of Kyle McCormic as he deals with his identity crisis, troubles with forgiving those from his past, overcoming the obstacles of life ahead, and more in the second part of his life story, The Unfinished Project.
“Now that Kyle knows the truth, what will he decide? How will he deal with what he has discovered? He now has the power to shape his environment around him. It is on Kyle to decide what path he will choose to produce the future he longs for. It is my desire to share with you many twists and turns that we all have gone through, giving you a plethora of viewpoints. Allow yourself to open your heart by not only placing yourself in the shoes of the main character but to also identify with many others in this story.
“The Unfinished Project is the second book in a trilogy of stories that deal with love, forgiveness, identity, redemption, and so much more that we face in our lives today. Let this story bless you as you enjoy this read.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chase R. Hollie’s new book will captivate audiences as they race to discover secrets unknown even to Kyle himself.
Consumers can purchase “A McCormic Project: The Unfinished Project” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A McCormic Project: The Unfinished Project,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories