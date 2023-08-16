Argus Broker Affiliates Sells Iowa Self Storage Facility
Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb and Tom Flannigan of Area Commercial Real Estate Services are pleased to announce the sale of Davenport Storage Center in Davenport, Iowa.
Minneapolis, MN, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb and Tom Flannigan of Area Commercial Real Estate Services are pleased to announce the sale of Davenport Storage Center in Davenport, Iowa. The facility consists of 22,780 rentable square feet and 108 units of drive up, climate controlled and portable container units. The property includes an on-site apartment as well. Haugen and his team listed the property on behalf of the Seller and worked to procure the Buyer.
Tom, Alex and Matt are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. Tom and his team have a long list of active buyers searching for these opportunities.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
