AppMaster Announces Substantial Backend Updates for Enhanced Software Development Experience
AppMaster, the leading no-code platform, announces substantial updates, making app development faster and more secure. Improved migration, reliable servers, and simplified publishing empower businesses and developers for a seamless experience.
San Francisco, CA, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AppMaster, the leading no-code platform for backend, web, and mobile application development, is thrilled to announce a series of substantial updates to its software development platform. These backend improvements are designed to make the application development process even faster and more efficient. By leveraging these improvements, businesses can effectively streamline their development workflow.
In the latest release, AppMaster has upgraded the migration process. This new feature brings a heightened focus on data safety and security, while also significantly boosting its speed and efficiency. The result is an enhanced data management experience that empowers businesses to effectively manage their valuable information.
To optimize the work experience for developers, AppMaster has moved all customer projects to new, more reliable servers. These servers are highly stable, meaning they have fewer problems and interruptions. It allows developers to concentrate on their work without worrying about server issues. This enhancement ensures a smooth and uninterrupted development environment for creating applications for businesses.
Furthermore, developers can now effortlessly publish their applications, even if they have custom domains. This streamlined approach accelerates the process of sharing their innovative creations with a broader audience, guaranteeing a smooth and efficient deployment experience. By removing barriers and simplifying the publishing journey, AppMaster enables its users to maximize their reach and make a meaningful impact in the market.
About AppMaster
AppMaster is a powerful no-code tool that empowers individuals and organizations to create backend, web, and mobile applications without any coding expertise. Unlike other tools, AppMaster offers a comprehensive set of features that enable customers to visually create data models, design business logic, and create user interfaces through an intuitive and user-friendly interface. With the ability to generate executables or source code, AppMaster provides flexible deployment options including on-premises hosting.
As a versatile integrated development environment (IDE), AppMaster makes application development up to 10 times faster and three times more cost-effective for a wide range of customers, from small businesses to enterprises. By regenerating applications from scratch whenever requirements change, AppMaster eliminates technical debt, allowing even citizen developers to create scalable software solutions with ease.
AppMaster has been recognized as a High Performer by G2 for various categories, including No-code Development Platforms, Rapid Application Development (RAD), API Management, Drag&Drop App Builders, API Design, and Application Development Platforms. G2 also named AppMaster as a Momentum Leader in No-Code Development Platforms in both Spring 2023 and Winter 2023.
Contact
Maria Potapova
+79535670721
https://appmaster.io/
