The UP 7000 Brings Intel Processor N-series Onboard the World’s Smallest Platform
AAEON’s newest developer board offers Intel Processor N-series processors, LPDDR5, and TPM 2.0 onboard.
Taipei, Taiwan, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON's UP brand, renowned for producing sophisticated developer boards with industrial-grade specifications, has announced the release of the UP 7000, the third generation of boards built on the 85mm x 56mm form factor of the original UP Board.
The UP 7000 boasts numerous upgrades compared to its predecessors, including 8GB of LPDDR5 system memory, onboard TPM 2.0, and support for both Windows and Linux OS. Most notably, it stands out as the world's smallest board featuring onboard CPUs from the Intel® Processor N-series platform.
The board is available in various SKUs, hosting Intel® Processor N97, Intel® Processor N100, or Intel® Processor N50 CPUs. Notably, these processors offer clock speeds up to 50% faster than those of previous boards from the same product line, and also support Intel® AVX2 for energy-efficient AI acceleration.
Equipped with three USB Type-A ports for USB 3.2 Gen 2, one GbE LAN port supporting Realtek RTL8111H CG, and a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin HAT for expansion, the UP 7000 provides a dense port configuration. This makes it ideal for applications requiring low latency but versatile connectivity, such as AMR and multifunction printing device solutions.
The UP 7000 also features an HDMI 1.4b Type-A port, which is dual-stacked with one of its three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports for board space efficiency. AAEON emphasizes that this inclusion allows developers to harness the power of Intel® UHD Graphics, offering a higher number of execution units and greater frequency than the previous generation. This results in faster rendering and higher FPS for digital signage solutions.
Pricing and ordering information are now available via AAEON’s online contact form, with the board due to also be available via the UP Shop in the coming days.
To learn more about the UP 7000, please visit its product page or contact your AAEON representative.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
