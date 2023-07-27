Mailmodo Launches AI Subject Line Generator to Help Marketers Get Better Conversion
Discover the Power of AI in Email Marketing with Mailmodo's AI Subject Line Generator! Increase conversions with data-driven, AI-backed subject lines in seconds.
Lewes, DE, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mailmodo, an email marketing tool focused on increasing conversions with AMP emails, has leaped into AI-powered marketing with the launch of its AI Subject Line Generator. An easy-to-use feature, the AI subject line generator can create multiple subject lines based on email content in seconds.
“Subject lines are pivotal in getting subscriber’s attention in today’s crowded inbox, and marketers often spend maximum time coming up with them,” says Aquibur Rahman, CEO of Mailmodo. “With this subject line generator, we aim to help marketers reduce time spent on writing multiple subject lines and provide them data-drive, AI-backed options in minutes,” he concluded.
Currently, Mailmodo subscribers can use this AI assistant with a single click or add further personalization by inputting prompts and specifying the tone of the subject line based on the audience segment.
Within a few hours of its launch amongst selected users, the AI Subject Line Generator was sued in 26 campaigns and 125 times. Encouraged by this response, the product team at Mailmodo is prioritizing the launch of other AI features related to email copy, AMP forms, and brand guidelines.
In today’s attention economy, time is the most valuable currency and Mailmodo is working hard toward optimizing its usage with AI and helping marketers achieve better email ROI in lesser time.
https://www.mailmodo.com/features/ai-subject-line-generator/?utm_source=AI-feature-GTM&utm_medium=PR-Announcement
